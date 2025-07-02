England vs India: 'Missed opportunity' for Ben Stokes' side on opening day but pressure still on India at Edgbaston

England were left frustrated by bowling misfortune and a valiant century by Shubman Gill after electing for repeat tactics during the opening day of the second Test at Edgbaston.

Ben Stokes won the toss and sent the opposition in on a good batting pitch, just as he did during the series-opening victory, with his decision seemingly validated when two quick wickets early in the evening session left India in trouble at 211-5.

Stokes' opposite number Shubman Gill followed his 147 in the opening Test with an unbeaten 114, putting on an unbroken 99-run stand with Ravindra Jadeja to help India reach 310-5 at stumps.

England are in a better position than they had been after the opening day in the last Test, where the tourists closed on 359-3, although that late partnership between Gill and Jadeja swung momentum slightly back into India's favour.

"It is probably a bit more of a missed opportunity [for England]," former England captain Nasser Hussain told Sky Sports. "Before this partnership between [Shubman] Gill and Jadeja, they were ahead of the game whereas they were never really ahead at Headingley.

"It was flat again but one thing Stokes has, not only because of his leadership but because of results, is that he has a bowling attack that believe in their captain. They [the bowlers] believe in his decision making.

"A tough day at the office, back-to-back bowling days because they haven't changed their side, but you can't fault the efforts of that bowling attack yet again.

"If, at the end of five days, you're producing the results then that gives you a lot of satisfaction. They were excellent today - I can't think of a bowler that's walking off there today thinking, 'I wasn't at my best'."

Woakes frustrated by LBW near-misses

Woakes (2-59) was the pick of the England attack and produced a stunning seven-over spell with the new ball, where he removed KL Rahul for two before seeing Yashasvi Jaiswal and Karun Nair both survive tight lbw shouts on umpire's call.

"It kind of felt like a day that could have been so different really," Woakes told Sky Sports. "A couple of decisions go our way early doors and then all of a sudden they're 30-3 and we're looking at a completely different day ahead.

"I thought we stuck to the task well. After lunch the surface just went really flat - there was not much to work with. A couple of wickets early in that last session, which we felt like we could have kicked on and got into the tail, but they played well."

On those near-misses, Woakes added: "Umpiring decisions either go your way or they don't. Umpire's call is there for a reason, I suppose.

"It's just frustrating, because if those wickets do go your way then it looks just completely different. 30-3 and you're into the middle order when the ball is still hard and new, but it's just the way it goes."

Pressure on India to push forward?

India suffered lower-order collapses in both innings of their defeat in the first Test, where England chased down 371 to claim a famous win at Headingley, with the visitors now tasked with building on their unbroken middle-order partnership.

"I think it's more key that eyes are on India," Hussain added. "There was no reason at all in Leeds that they should have lost 7-41 and 6-31. Whatever you say about England's bowling and [Josh] Tongue going through the tail, there was no reason for that to happen on a road of a surface.

"They have virtually completely changed it. They've brought in a batting all-rounder who is out, although Washington Sundar can bat. On this flat pitch, they should be getting this total up to 450 tomorrow [Thursday].

"My eyes are on India tomorrow. Can they make up for the mistakes they made at Headingley?"

Former India international Ravi Shastri added: "They [India] need to win that first session, where they don't lose more than a wicket at most.

"England know that if they get a couple of wickets tomorrow in the first hour of play, then they have a great chance of restricting India."

