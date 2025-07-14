West Indies vs Australia: Mitchell Starc in fastest five-wicket haul as Windies slump to their worst-ever Test innings

Mitchell Starc took the fastest five-wicket haul in Test match history as Australia secured a clean-sweep in their third Test against a woeful West Indies, who were dismissed for 27 in their second innings - the second-lowest score in Test history.

In astonishing scenes in Kingston, West Indies just narrowly avoided equalling New Zealand's unwanted record of 26 against England in 1955.

Starc removed John Campbell, Kevlon Anderson, Brandon King, Mikyle Louis and Shai Hope in 15 balls before tea, giving up just two runs in the process.

His lbw against Louis also brought up his 400th Test wicket, making him only the fourth Australian to achieve the feat, in his 100th Test match.

Starc then returned to take his sixth wicket from Jayden Seales shortly after tea to finish on 6-9 and secure a 176-run victory for Australia, who had already wrapped up series victory with a match to spare in the second Test in Grenada.

Lowest totals in Test cricket history 26 - New Zealand vs England, Auckland, 1955



27 - West Indies vs Australia, Kingston, 2025



30 - South Africa vs England, Gqeberha, 1896



30 - South Africa vs England, Birmingham, 1924



35 - South Africa vs England, Cape Town, 1899



36 - South Africa vs Australia, Melbourne, 1932



36 - Australia vs England, Birmingham, 1902



36 - India vs Australia, Adelaide, 2020

The hosts, set a target of 204 to win after they had limited Australia to 121 in their second innings, slumped to 0-3 in the opening over and soon found themselves 11-6.

Although they had managed to stabilise the dire situation slightly to get to 22-6 at tea, Scott Boland swiftly took a hat-trick when play resumed to deepen the hosts' gloom before Starc returned to cap his record-breaking day with a sixth wicket.

Boland's figures were three for two as he took the scalps of Justin Greaves, Shamar Joseph and Jomel Warrica.

Image: Scott Boland celebrates after taking the wicket of West Indies' Jomel Warrican for his hat-trick

Greaves top scored for the West Indies with a mere 11, with leg byes (six) their second top scorer.

Louis and Alzarri Joseph each registered four runs apiece.

The Windies' lowest total before Monday had been 47 in their second innings of the first Test against England in 2004.

The previous best five-wicket haul was from Starc's fellow Australian Ernie Toshack, who took five wickets in 19 balls against India in 1947.

"It's been a fantastic series. I think we've seen some difficult batting conditions throughout," said Starc, who sits behind Shane Warne (708), Glenn McGrath (563) and Nathan Lyon (562) on Australia's all-time Test wicket takers list.

"It's been a good few days, very enjoyable and I'll go home with a smile on my face.

"We saw last night the conditions with the hard pink ball under lights. It's pretty difficult. We didn't think it would happen as quickly today, until the sun went down a bit."

Earlier, Alzarri Joseph took 5-27 as the West Indies bowled out Australia for 121 in their second innings, leaving a chase of 204 runs for victory. Australia began the third day at 99-6 but lasted only eight more overs.

Watch the fourth Test between England and India at Lord's, live on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event on Wednesday, 23 July, with coverage from 10am ahead of the first ball at 11am, or stream without a contract.