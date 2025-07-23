England vs India: Rishabh Pant retires hurt after counter-attacking knock on first day of fourth Test at Old Trafford
India close on 264-4 on day one of fourth Test at Emirates Old Trafford after being put into bat by England; Rishabh Pant forced to retire hurt on 37; watch day two live on Sky Sports Cricket from 10.15am, Thursday (11am first ball)
Wednesday 23 July 2025 19:08, UK
A typically chaotic Rishabh Pant innings took top billing on day one of the fourth Test between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, the swashbuckling wicketkeeper-batter ultimately retiring hurt with a concerning foot injury.
Pant, having struck 37 off his first 47 balls with his usual array of audacious sweeps, reverses and charging of the England quicks, was struck on the boot by a Chris Woakes yorker to his 48th, the blow so painful that he had to be carted off.
Pant survived the lbw shout and subsequent England review - a thin inside-edge his saviour - but it remains to be seen whether he can play a further part in this Indian innings, the tourists closing day one on 264-4, or even the Test match.
Score summary - England vs India, fourth Test, Old Trafford
India 264-4 after 83 overs: Sai Sudharsan (61), Yashasvi Jaiswal (58); Rishabh Pant (37 retired hurt); Ben Stokes (2-47), Chris Woakes (1-43), Liam Dawson (1-45)
Sai Sudharsan (61) - one of three India changes from their third Test loss at Lord's, coming in for Karun Nair - hit a maiden Test fifty, but fell late in the day, pulling a Ben Stokes (2-47) short ball down deep fine-leg's throat.
Stokes had earlier trapped India captain Shubman Gill (12) - greeted by boos from the home support - lbw without playing a shot, shortly after Liam Dawson (1-45), playing his first Test for eight years, struck with just his seventh ball to dismiss dangerman Yashasvi Jaiswal (58).
Jaiswal and KL Rahul (46) had blunted England's attack in a wicketless first session after Stokes opted to insert the visitors at the toss.
Woakes (1-43), who had deserved reward for forcing multiple play-and-misses in the morning, ended the 94-run stand as he finally connected with Rahul's outside edge soon after lunch, while Harry Brook pouched a smart one at slip to reward Dawson's return almost immediately.
Gill boos make way for Pant blows!
In a fiercely-contested series that is being compared to the 2005 Ashes classic, Gill's arrival at the crease was reminiscent of those reserved for Ricky Ponting and co 20 years ago, or the welcomes granted to Messrs Warner and Smith on more recent visits.
Gill never looked settled at the crease and was soon sent packing when padding up to a Stokes nip-backer - umpire Rod Tucker eventually persuaded to raise his finger, as if solely on the strength of a desperate, vociferous Stokes appeal - DRS confirming the decision.
Then came the Pant show. With England sniffing further inroads at 140-3, Pant shifted momentum back India's way with his usual counter-attacking chaos.
After charging Brydon Carse's first ball after tea to signal his intent, he then swept an 86mph Jofra Archer ball off one knee for four before attempting to reverse his next.
A first six soon followed off Carse, struck firmly over long-on, before he then earned a bit of good fortune when Stokes - far from the first England fielder to struggle to locate the ball in the Manchester gloom - failed to see one skewed likely just out of his reach at mid-off.
To add further to England's frustration as India nudged beyond 200 and the fourth-wicket stand between Sudharsan and Pant pushed past fifty was an earlier Jamie Smith drop of the former when on 20 after he nicked one down the legside off Stokes.
The injury to Pant - struck on the foot when attempting an audacious reverse-sweep to a Woakes yorker - ended the partnership rather abruptly and at least allowed England a look at a new batter, if not necessarily another wicket.
They would add to that column late in the day, however, with Sudharsan's dismissal before play was ended 10 minutes early due to bad light as England wished to take the second new ball.
Archer went wicketless on day one and suffered a brief injury scare in the morning session as his knee plugged in the outfield when saving a boundary. But the England quick ended up getting through 16 overs to allay any fears.
Atherton: Pant injury could be 'huge blow'
Sky Sports Cricket's Michael Atherton:
"It looked quite a serious injury to Pant. You don't get carted off in a golf cart if it's not a serious one.
"It was an incredible innings of that dutiful defence and then outrageous strokeplay. He swept Jofra Archer down on one knee at one point and also went to reverse-sweep him.
"You could the massive lump on the outside of his right foot. It didn't look good.
"If he's out of the match then that's a massive blow to India and puts the day in a different light."
Dawson: I felt Test cricket had gone for me
England spinner Liam Dawson, speaking to Sky Sports:
"I was obviously a bit nervous, but getting out there bowling settled a bit of the nerves. I enjoyed it.
"Our director of cricket at Hampshire pulled me aside and said there might be a chance of playing in Manchester, and it's a great opportunity.
"I was excited, as I'd made it clear that I thought playing Test cricket was gone for me at the age I'm at, so to get the opportunity again is amazing.
"Thankfully it went okay today."
