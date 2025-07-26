England vs India: Shubman Gill and KL Rahul in century stand to dent Ben Stokes' side's push for series win

England are still on top in the fourth Test against India at Emirates Old Trafford, though had to contend with a stubborn rearguard from visiting captain Shubman Gill and KL Rahul on day four.

With England eyeing a series-clinching win, a first Ben Stokes (141) hundred for two years - helping secure a 311-run first-innings lead - and two wickets in two balls for Chris Woakes (2-48) in the first over of India's reply, seemingly had the hosts on course for victory with a day to spare.

But Gill (78no) and Rahul (87no) had other ideas, sharing in a steely, unbroken 174-run third-wicket partnership across the final two sessions through to stumps, India closing on 174-2, still 137 in arrears.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ben Stokes hits his first Test century in two years against India at Old Trafford.

Score summary - England vs India, fourth Test, Old Trafford India 358 all out (114.1ov) in first innings: Sai Sudharsan (61), Yashasvi Jaiswal (58); Rishabh Pant (54); Ben Stokes (5-72), Jofra Archer (3-73), Liam Dawson (1-45), Chris Woakes (1-66) England 669 all out (157.1ov) in first innings: Joe Root (150), Ben Stokes (141), Ben Duckett (94), Zak Crawley (84), Ollie Pope (71); Ravindra Jadeja (4-143), Washington Sundar (2-107), Jasprit Bumrah (2-112) India 174-2 (63ov) in secod innings: KL Rahul (87no), Shubman Gill (78no); Chris Woakes (2-48)

With question marks remaining over whether the injured Rishabh Pant will bat, England will still back themselves to get the job done on the final day, albeit spells of anticipated wet weather could also aid India's cause in hanging on for a draw and taking the series to the fifth Test at The Kia Oval.

Also of concern to England will be the fact that Stokes didn't bowl on day four, having earlier hit a first Test century since the 2023 Ashes at Lord's. The England captain had briefly left the field retired hurt with cramp on the third evening and still appears to be troubled by some sort of issue.

Stokes was a touch jittery with the bat to start the fourth morning, only just surviving a run-out chance fourth ball and fortunate that a few tentative, nervy probs in the 90s never got him into too much trouble.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jasprit Bumrah rattles Liam Dawson's stumps with a delivery that stays low as India make an early breakthrough.

Liam Dawson (26) departed to a wicked Jasprit Bumrah (2-112) delivery that kept low and knocked back his off stump, but Stokes received further support from Brydon Carse (47) at No 10 in England's deep batting lineup.

Bumrah brings up unwanted century Jasprit Bumrah's figures of 1-112 across his 33 first-innings overs is the first time in the star Indian fast bowler's 48-Test career that he has conceded 100 runs and more in an innings.

The pair put on 95 for the ninth wicket as Stokes did finally notch his 14th Test ton with a nudged four fine off Mohammed Siraj, pure relief etched across his face as, in the process, he became just the fourth England player to score a century and take a five-for in the same Test after Tony Greig, Ian Botham and Gus Atkinson.

Milestone achieved, and the 600 up soon after, it signalled the onslaught, with both Stokes and Carse launching India's spinners into the stands on more than one occasion as England posted the highest ever total at Old Trafford by the time the pair perished in the deep to end the innings.

It left India a testing 15-minute spell to negotiate prior to lunch but, even in England's wildest dreams, they wouldn't have anticipated reducing the visitors to 0-2 after only five balls, Woakes on a hat-trick.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Chris Woakes gets two wickets in two balls as England get off to a lightning start against India.

The England seamer saw off Yashasvi Jaiswal to a beauty that shaped away a touch and brushed the edge through to a juggled Joe Root grab at slip, while a scrambled Sai Sudharsan after three days in the field quickly came and went, caught in two minds whether to play or leave as he nicked to second slip.

Gill just about saw off the hat-trick delivery, despite ambitious England appeals for lbw - the ball sliding down leg - and continued to dig in and blunt England's best efforts over the final two sessions.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Old Trafford crowd sing Oasis classic 'Don't Look Back in Anger' during the fourth day of the Test.

Jofra Archer was very unlucky not to take a wicket in a probing four-over spell either side of lunch, Gill surviving another couple of close lbw shouts - England losing a review to one which couldn't conclusively rule that ball had struck pad and not bat first.

England would later lose a second of their three reviews on a far weaker Carse lbw shout against the Indian skipper, who was also dropped when on 46 by Liam Dawson at backward point off Carse's bowling.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Liam Dawson drops a glorious chance at point to take India captain Shubman Gill.

Gill would make the most of the reprieve, moving through to an eighth Test fifty and taking his tally for the series to 697, while Rahul notched his 19th half century in Tests soon after and ultimately overtook his captain's score by stumps.

Watch the fifth and final day of the fourth Test between England and India at Old Trafford, live on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event from 10.15am, Sunday (11am first ball), or stream without a contract.

England vs India - results and schedule

All games at 11am UK and Ireland; all on Sky Sports