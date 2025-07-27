England draw fourth Test with India as tourists show great fight to bat out final day at Emirates Old Trafford

India dug in to deny England on the final day of the fourth Test at Emirates Old Trafford, securing a hard-fought draw that takes the series into a decider at The Kia Oval next week, England leading 2-1.

Shubman Gill (103) notched his ninth Test hundred, and fourth of a remarkable series for the visiting captain, while crucial knocks from Washington Sundar (101no) and Ravindra Jadeja (107no) helped India overhaul England's first-innings lead before a slightly farcical end to proceedings.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player India's captain Shubman Gill secured his fourth century of the series against England at Old Trafford.

At the drinks break in the final session, Ben Stokes offered the draw, India four down and leading by 71 at the time, but it was refused to allow Jadeja and Washington through to their respective hundreds - a first in Test cricket for the latter - as Harry Brook and Joe Root bowled some filth late on.

In a series that has already had its fair share of flashpoints, the decision was one that appeared to baffle England's players and might well add to the animosity between the two teams heading to The Oval.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player India's Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja reach their hundreds before shaking hands for the draw on day five.

Score summary - England vs India, fourth Test, Old Trafford India 358 all out (114.1ov) in first innings: Sai Sudharsan (61), Yashasvi Jaiswal (58); Rishabh Pant (54); Ben Stokes (5-72), Jofra Archer (3-73), Liam Dawson (1-45), Chris Woakes (1-66) England 669 all out (157.1ov) in first innings: Joe Root (150), Ben Stokes (141), Ben Duckett (94), Zak Crawley (84), Ollie Pope (71); Ravindra Jadeja (4-143), Washington Sundar (2-107), Jasprit Bumrah (2-112) India 425-4 (63ov) in second innings: Ravindra Jadeja (107no), Shubman Gill (103), Washington Sundar (101no), KL Rahul (90); Chris Woakes (2-67)

Stokes strikes early despite shoulder issue

Stokes (1-33), having not bowled at all on day four, appeared troubled by a shoulder injury when bowling 11 overs, leading to concerns over the England captain's fitness - having also suffered with cramp during his 141 with the bat - going into the final Test.

Despite Stokes' obvious struggles, at one stage it looked like another tireless spell of his would inspire his side to a memorable victory, a week on from doing the same in the third Test triumph at Lord's.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England captain Ben Stokes takes the wicket of KL Rahul in the morning session on the last day at Old Trafford.

As he winced his way through an eight-over burst to start the day, Stokes claimed the key wicket of KL Rahul (90) to a nip-backer that kept low, breaking the opener's 188-run partnership for the third wicket with Gill that rescued India from 0-2 just before lunch on day four.

Gill targets Gavaskar record Shubman Gill is averaging 90.25 through four Tests, with his run tally at 722, a new high mark for an Indian batter in a series against England – and with Sunil Gavaskar’s all-time record of 774 in any series firmly in his sights as we head to The Oval.

Stokes could, and quite possibly should, have had greater reward to show for his spell, with Gill dropped on 83 by a leaping Ollie Pope at cover, the India captain also wearing one particularly well-directed bouncer on the thumb onto his helmet.

England were hopeful the second new ball would break the door open but Stokes' early work from the Sir James Anderson End would end up proving the most potent passage of the day.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player An Ed Sheeran look-a-like was spotted in the stands at Old Trafford on day five and the fans were loving it.

Root drop of Jadeja proves costly

Gill passed 700 runs for the series, reaching another richly-deserved hundred and reducing India's deficit to less than 100, until his resistance was finally ended by a rather innocuous Jofra Archer (1-78) delivery with the eighth over of that second new ball.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jofra Archer takes the wicket of Shubman Gill just after the India captain reached a century.

Gill couldn't resist a flirt at a back-of-a-length ball dangled wide of off stump by Archer, nicking off, and giving life to England's victory charge once more - only for the bubble to burst immediately.

Much like Woakes did to start the innings, Archer should have had two in two balls, but Root dropped a difficult, leaping grab at slip off Jadeja's first ball which he very nearly pouched at the second attempt.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England come close to two wickets in two balls, but the ball agonisingly slips out of Joe Root's hands.

England were out of reviews after wasting two on lbw calls on the fourth evening and using their last in search of a Rahul glove off Liam Dawson in the morning session that wasn't there. It mattered little though, with Washington and Jadeja putting on a near chanceless, unbroken 203-run stand through the final two sessions of the match.

The pair brought up their half centuries within three deliveries of each other as Washington smashed 10 off the first two balls of what proved Stokes' final over of the day and Jadeja then cut four away which crucially saw India fully erase their first-innings deficit and earn a lead shortly before tea.

England's weary attack stuck at their task for another 25 overs into the evening before the match eventually ended in a draw - only the second of Stokes' captaincy - at 5.39pm after Washington's hundred moment, India closing on 425-4 and with a lead of 114.

Stokes' England suffer rare draw The drawn fourth Test between England and India is only England's second in 37 matches under Ben Stokes' captaincy, the only other one also taking place at Old Trafford in the 2023 Ashes.

Stokes' side still hold the advantage in the series, up 2-1, going to The Kia Oval - the fifth Test live on Sky Sports Cricket from Thursday - and can take plenty of positives from this Test, none more so than Joe Root's historic 150 that saw him into second among the all-time leading Test run-scorers.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England's Joe Root hits a 38th Test ton during the fourth test against India as he moved past Ricky Ponting into second on the leading Test run-scorers list.

Question for both sides ahead of series decider

There was also a first Test century in two years for Stokes, as well as a fifth Test five-for in the first innings, but the question marks over his fitness and availability to bowl next week are a concern.

Archer, after a four-year absence, has played two Tests in a row and so might not be risked for The Oval, while Chris Woakes and Brydon Carse have played all four in the series and workloads will have to be considered.

India too face multiple dilemmas over the make-up of their side for the series finale. Jasprit Bumrah has already fulfilled the three-Test quota the tourists initially planned for their premier fast bowler, and both he and Mohammed Siraj - who has played all four - have struggled with niggles this week.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England's Joe Root hits a 38th Test ton during the fourth test against India as he moved past Ricky Ponting into second on the leading Test run-scorers list.

Rishabh Pant will also surely be ruled out of the series with the fractured foot he suffered on day one.

Stokes: I would run through brick wall for team

Player of the Match, England captain Ben Stokes:

"When you have a good game as an all-rounder, you assess how that goes by the result and I would give those all back if we had won.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England captain and player of the match Ben Stokes discusses what it took to get through the test despite constant new injuries.

"I will always try and give everything I possibly can. I ask the guys to run through a brick wall for the team and I will always do the same and try to lead by example.

"Bowling and being out in the field is tough and I am pretty sore!

"It's a workload thing to be honest. I have got through a fair amount of overs and things creep upon you but I will keep going.

"As I say to all the bowlers, pain is only an emotion."

Gill salutes 'brave' India

India captain Shubman Gill:

"I am extremely pleased with our batting effort the last couple of days.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player India captain Shubman Gill discusses his teams decision to not accept the early draw due to the partnership being so close to their hundreds.

"We were put under a lot of pressure but the way we responded, especially after losing two early wickets, was a very brave effort.

"It was all about taking the wicket out of it. You just want to play ball by ball and take the game deep.

"We have learnt a lot from the four Tests and hopefully we can draw the series."

Watch the fifth and final Test between England and India at The Kia Oval, live on Sky Sports Cricket on Thursday, July 31, with coverage from 10am ahead of the first ball at 11am, or stream without a contract.

England vs India - results and schedule

All games at 11am UK and Ireland; all on Sky Sports