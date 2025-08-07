The Hundred 2025: Zak Crawley and Harry Brook star as Northern Superchargers beat Welsh Fire by eight wickets

England duo Zak Crawley and Harry Brook fired the Northern Superchargers to an eight-wicket win against Welsh Fire at Headingley.

Crawley whacked an unbeaten 67 off 38 balls and Brook was 25 not out off 15 deliveries as the Superchargers chased down their target of 144 with ease.

Jonny Bairstow's 42 and 29 from Australia's Steve Smith had seen the Fire post 143-9 off their allotted 100 balls, with Imad Wasim, Matthew Potts and Adil Rashid taking two wickets apiece.

Welsh Fire's Tom Abell is run out after Tom Kohler-Cadmore causes a crazy mix up for his team-mate leaving him with no choice but to leave the field.

That was never going to be enough with Crawley in this mood, though, as he shared an opening stand of 91 with Dawid Malan (41).

He hit five fours and four sixes in his breathless innings, with Brook joining him at the crease to get his team over the line, hitting two maximums and a four as the Superchargers won with 11 balls to spare.

Harry Brook pulls off a cartwheel in front of his team-mate Zak Crawley during the warm-up for Northern Superchargers' game against Welsh Fire in The Hundred.

How do matches work?

One hundred balls a side, the team with the most runs wins. It is as simple as that.

Five bowlers can bowl up to 20 balls in an innings, including five or 10 in a row.

The traditional six-ball overs seen in other forms of cricket are not used in The Hundred, with 10 balls bowled before a change of ends.

The powerplay is for the first 25 balls of an innings, with only two fielders allowed outside the 30-yard circle.

A 25-ball-a-side game is the minimum length that can be played in the event of wet weather.

If a match in the knockout stages is tied, a Super 5 will be played, with the winner being the team scoring the most runs from a further five balls each.

