The Hundred: Oval Invincibles thrash Birmingham Phoenix with third highest score in women's competition history

Oval Invincibles produced the third highest score in Women's Hundred history as they took a comfortable first win of the season by 22 runs over Birmingham Phoenix at Edgbaston.

Former Australia captain Meg Lanning swiped 36 off 19 balls in a 76-run opening stand with Invincibles skipper Lauren Winfield-Hill (33), laying the foundations for Alice Capsey to capitalise on the fine start.

Capsey, who has struggled for England in the past 12 months, but she has shone for Surrey recently and demonstrated flashes of her best form back on the biggest of stages in a sparkling 29-ball 52.

Paige Scholfield added 25 not out off 16 deliveries as the Invincibles, who lost their first two games this year, posted 174 for five, their highest ever total and the third best in the event's history.

Amanda-Jade Wellington, out for a golden duck, took centre stage in the reply, following up a juggling catch to dismiss Georgia Voll (22) with a no-look underarm back flick to run out Emma Lamb (25).

In between, the Australia leg spin took the wickets of Marie Kelly and Ellyse Perry, who was looking dangerous on 29 before feathering behind, ultimately ending the Phoenix's charge as they settled for 152 for six.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Oval Invincibles' Sophia Smale got her redemption after dropping Birmingham Phoenix's Marie Kelly, then moments later dismissing her with this excellent grab

"It's nice to get a win on the board after two close losses. The openers were brilliant. One of our reflections after the first two games was that we bat so deep we can take some more calculated risks," said Meerkat Match Hero Alice Capsey.

"They took the game on so nicely and it made my job pretty easy - to keep the momentum going and keep putting pressure on. The pitch played better than I thought it would and came on pretty nicely.

"Getting over the line was the main thing and now we go back to the Oval - we can take a lot of confidence and we love playing there."

How do The Hundred matches work?

One hundred balls a side, the team with the most runs wins. It is as simple as that.

Five bowlers can bowl up to 20 balls in an innings, including five or 10 in a row.

The traditional six-ball overs seen in other forms of cricket are not used in The Hundred, with 10 balls bowled before a change of ends.

The powerplay is for the first 25 balls of an innings, with only two fielders allowed outside the 30-yard circle.

A 25-ball-a-side game is the minimum length that can be played in the event of wet weather.

What's next in The Hundred?

Phoenix will travel to Headingley to face the Northern Superchargers on Friday (3pm start), with Invincibles next in action on home soil against Welsh Fire on Saturday (2.30pm start).

Wednesday is a four-match day in The Hundred, with Southern Brave taking on Northern Superchargers in Southampton (women's match at 11.30am, men's match at 3pm), plus Welsh Fire vs Manchester Originals in Cardiff (women's match at 3pm, men's match at 6pm).

Watch every match across the women's and men's competitions live on Sky Sports from August 5-31. Not got Sky? Stream The Hundred and more with no contract.