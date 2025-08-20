Sonny Baker: England fast-bowling prospect excites Harry Brook after strong performances in The Hundred

England white-ball captain Harry Brook hailed Sonny Baker's ability to put top players under pressure as the fast bowler looks to make his international debut in the ODI series against South Africa.

Hampshire quick Baker has received a call-up for the three 50-over games at home to the Proteas on September 2, 4 and 7 and marked that selection with a hat-trick for Manchester Originals against Brook's Superchargers in The Hundred.

The 22-year-old dismissed Dawid Malan with a cunning slower ball before bagging two more wickets at the death, while he has also inflicted a duck on Jonny Bairstow, dismissed Joe Root and challenged Australia greats David Warner and Steve Smith so far this season.

Brook - whose Superchargers side return to action against London Spirit on Wednesday evening, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 6.30pm - said of Baker to Sky Sports: "There is obviously a reason why we have picked him.

"He is bowling at high pace, has got skill and has really impressed against some of the international players - Kane Williamson, Warner, Smith, Bairstow.

"He has put them under pressure in the powerplay and that is something we are looking forward to watching in the future. He has the ability to get wickets and take hat-tricks."

'Ahmed has risen to the occasion'

Leg-spinning all-rounder Rehan Ahmed is in both the ODI and T20 squads to face South Africa after a fine domestic season that has included five centuries batting in the top three for Leicestershire in the County Championship.

Ahmed then took two wickets and struck 45 runs off 35 balls on Tuesday as Trent Rockets beat Originals in The Hundred.

Brook said of the 21-year-old: "He is a fantastic talent and has gone up a level this year with the bat. I am glad he is batting in the top three for Rockets as well.

"He has been given good opportunities and risen to the occasion, while he is skilled with the ball and good in the field which is what we look for. He has all three attributes to be a very good player."

Brook will be rested for the three-match T20I international series in Ireland later on in September, with Jacob Bethell, 21, to step in and become England's youngest captain in international cricket.

"Beth has great potential to be a captain in future," said Brook.

"He thinks very well about the game and is always trying to move it forward, like I am. We think similar.

"I think he will be an aggressive captain. He is always looking to put opposition batters and bowlers under pressure. That is what we have asked for and he does that in abundance."

England squads for rest of white-ball summer

ODI series vs South Africa: Harry Brook (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jamie Smith.

T20 series vs South Africa: Harry Brook (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Jamie Smith, Luke Wood.

T20 series vs Ireland: Jacob Bethell (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, Jos Buttler, Liam Dawson, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Luke Wood.

South Africa are another tough opposition. They are going to bring different tactical game awareness, different areas they score in. We are going to be put in different situations which is all good leading up to the world competitions that we have got in years to come.

