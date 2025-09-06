England vs South Africa: One change made as England announce team for third ODI against South Africa

England have made one change to their team for the third one-day international against South Africa on Sunday.

Surrey all-rounder Jamie Overton will replace Saqib Mahmood for Sunday's match at the Utilita Bowl in Southampton, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 10.30am.

England, 2-0 down in the three-match series, will be playing for pride.

England team to face South Africa in third ODI Jamie Smith, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid.

England saw their hopes of ODI series victory over South Africa end with a game to spare on Thursday, following a crushing seven-wicket loss at Headingley with a narrow five-run defeat at Lord's, putting South Africa 2-0 up.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ben Duckett has been rested from the upcoming T20 series against South Africa

The England players are facing a demanding schedule. Those two losses to South Africa in little over 48 hours came in the days following The Hundred and after a packed international summer, as England contested a hard-fought five-Test tussle against India in which every match went to a fifth day.

Joe Root, Ben Duckett, captain Harry Brook and Jamie Smith have played regularly during that period, while Jofra Archer has also played across all three formats.

Duckett is on the team sheet for the final ODI at the Utilita Bowl this weekend but it was announced on Friday that he will now be rested for the three T20s that follow, starting in Cardiff on Wednesday.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jos Buttler was bowled by a superb dipping slower ball from South Africa's Lungi Ngidi as England slipped to an ODI defeat at Lord's

'Good enough and fit enough'

Brook has said: "We want to try and play our strongest side in every white-ball game. We've World Cups coming up - the T20 World Cup this winter and the one-day World Cup the following winter.

"It's easy to say that [we're tired] but, in my eyes, that's just an excuse. We're good enough and fit enough to be able to keep playing for the time being.

"There's obviously a bit of a break at the end of this series so it's one game at a time, and try to be fit and raring to go for the rest of this series."

England vs South Africa fixtures

All live on Sky Sports, all times UK and Ireland 🕰️

First ODI (Headingley): South Africa won by seven wickets

South Africa won by seven wickets Second ODI ( Lord's): South Africa won by five runs

Lord's): South Africa won by five runs Third ODI: Sunday September 7 (11am) - Utilita Bowl

Sunday September 7 (11am) - Utilita Bowl First T20: Wednesday September 10 (6.30pm) - Sophia Gardens Cardiff

Wednesday September 10 (6.30pm) - Sophia Gardens Cardiff Second T20: Friday September 12 (6.30pm) - Emirates Old Trafford

Friday September 12 (6.30pm) - Emirates Old Trafford Third T20: Sunday September 14 (2.30pm) - Trent Bridge

Watch England's ODIs and T20s against South Africa live on Sky Sports, with the third ODI at Utilita Bowl on Sunday (10.30am on air, 11am first ball). Stream without a contract.