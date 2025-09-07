Jofra Archer: Eoin Morgan praises England fast bowler's appetite to bounce back after multiple injuries

Sky Sports' Eoin Morgan praised Jofra Archer's appetite to bounce back following injuries after the fast bowler put on a magnificent bowling display in England's victory in the third ODI against South Africa.

Archer (4-18) struck with the second ball of England's innings to remove South Africa's opener Aiden Markram (0) before ripping through the top-order, also dismissing Ryan Rickelton (1), Matthew Breetzke (4) and Tristan Stubbs (10).

Archer backed up England's batting performance, which saw 21-year-old Jacob Bethell score his maiden professional century, as he bowled an excellent, tight length to wrap up the match in 20.5 overs with the hosts winning by a record-breaking 342 runs.

"It's fast, it's quick, it's accurate, and not many bowlers in the world are equipped with that certain set of skills," Morgan told Sky Sports Cricket.

"Jofra Archer has just displayed the reason why we regard him so highly above the majority of other bowlers, both in the England set-up and around the world.

"He has the ability to turn the game on its head on any given day, and he spent so much time injured and away from the game, and going forward, we know he can still produce this, regardless of the format.

"There were question marks about whether he would come back into Test match cricket, and how his body would react? How would he bounce back? How would they manage his return with The Ashes and World Cups to think about?

"They have done it to perfection. Full credit to Rob Key [managing director of England men's cricket], Brendon McCullum [England's head coach], and all the medical and backroom staff.

"But above all, Archer, because without his will and desire and fight to get back fully fit and show appetite for all formats, we don't get days like today."

Archer: It means a lot to play for England

Archer received the player-of-the-match award for his stunning performance and said he was grateful to play in multiple games this series.

"Even before we bowled a ball, I thought it was going to be difficult because we just put 400 on the board, and anytime you put 400, it's a good batting wicket.

"I don't think I did anything differently. I was trying to hit the pitch hard, bowl straight and that's it. Sometimes you'll bowl well and get wickets, and sometimes you won't.

"I just do what I do for the team, it doesn't matter how I go. I think I did alright, it's all for the team.

"It feels good, I didn't think I would play this one because of workload management so getting to play a few games in a row, it means a lot."

