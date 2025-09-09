England's Adil Rashid on potentially playing until the age of 40 and what he would say if offered an Ashes call-up

England leg-spinner Adil Rashid has not ruled out playing until the age of 40 or beyond.

Rashid, 37, has been an integral part of his country's white-ball sides since 2015, winning the 50-over World Cup four years later and then the T20 version in 2022.

The Yorkshireman is showing no signs of slowing down, taking eight wickets at an average of nine during the recent 2-1 one-day international series defeat to South Africa.

England XI for first T20 vs South Africa Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook (captain), Sam Curran, Tom Banton, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer

Rashid will now hope to help England secure a T20 series win over the same opponents this week as the side build for next year's T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

"I like to take it a game at a time, a day at a time and not look too far ahead in terms of World Cups in years to come. Just let things unfold and nature take its course.

"You do have the age factor in the back of your mind about getting to 40, 41, but who knows what can happen in one, two, three years' time?

"You want to play cricket for as long as possible, as long as the body can hold and you are performing to a certain level.

"If am well, I will try my best. Hopefully, if I keep performing, I can carry on."

Rashid would turn down Ashes call

Rashid has not played a red-ball game since the last of his 19 Test appearances, against the West Indies in January 2019, and says he would reject an Ashes selection in the unlikely event England came calling in that format ahead of the winter.

His great friend and fellow spinner Moeen Ali came out of Test retirement to feature in the 2023 home Ashes but Rashid will not be following suit.

Image: Rashid has taken 135 wickets for England in T20 internationals

"It would be a no," added Rashid. "I am quite comfortable and confident with what I have been doing since when I finished with red-ball cricket.

"I'm sure that won't come as the spinners coming through will put good performances in. I am sure England have got that sorted."

Rehan Ahmed could be an Ashes spin option, though, with the 21-year-old enjoying a superb domestic season across the formats with bat and ball.

The leg-spinning all-rounder has hit five County Championship hundreds batting in the top three for Leicestershire and taken 23 wickets - including 13 in one game - at an average of 19, in addition to scoring two Vitality Blast half-centuries.

Plus, for Trent Rockets in the Hundred, Ahmed struck 149 runs and took 12 wickets.

The youngster did not get a game in the ODI series and has been left out of the opening T20 but Rashid says he has a very bright future.

England's senior spinner added of Ahmed: "I wouldn't say something has clicked, it's just the older you get, you become experienced and start to know your game a bit more.

"That is what has started to happen in certain situations batting and bowling. When you are performing well, you get the confidence, go out there freely and let the talent shine.

"He works hard in the nets as well and when he does get that chance for a longer period he will flourish."

England vs South Africa - results and fixtures

