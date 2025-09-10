England vs South Africa: Proteas seal 14-run victory in rain-affected T20I series opener in Cardiff

England fell to a 14-run defeat to South Africa in a farcically short first T20I against South Africa ravaged by rain in Cardiff.

Persistent downpours delayed the start of the game by two hours and 20 minutes, leaving only a nine-overs-a-side contest possible.

Aiden Markram (28 off 14 balls) and Donovan Ferreira (25 not out off 11) powered South Africa to 97-5 in 7.5 overs before another deluge brought their innings to a premature halt.

The Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method saw England set a revised target of 69 from five overs, but their chase never ignited after Phil Salt fell to the first ball.

Jacob Bethell managed seven, while captain Harry Brook departed for a three-ball duck as England slumped to 28-3 inside three overs.

The quickfire dismissals of Jos Buttler and Tom Banton from successive deliveries sealed England's fate as they finished 14 runs short of victory on 54-5 after five overs.

England made a late change to their XI, replacing Jofra Archer with Luke Wood due to conditions.

After winning the toss, Harry Brook opted to chase, and Wood struck second ball - removing Ryan Rickelton for a golden duck and Lhuan-dre Pretorius soon after.

Markram was dropped twice before falling at the third attempt to a fine Brook catch for 28. Dewald Brevis blasted three sixes before Sam Curran marked his first England appearance in nearly a year with his wicket.

Tristan Stubbs added 13 before being bowled by Jamie Overton, and an unbeaten 25 from Ferreira saw England set a tough 69 from 30 balls to win.

Kagiso Rabada was back in the Proteas attack after missing the ODI series and removed Salt with his first ball.

England's hopes were effectively ended when Buttler, having hit three sixes and one four in his 25, snicked Marco Jansen behind from the final ball of the penultimate over.

Banton departed next ball and, despite some final-over resistance from Curran, England came up short.

Brook: Can't read too much into defeat

England captain Harry Brook: "We can't really read into that too much, to be honest. There was a lot going on throughout the game.

"It was very wet in patches. That's for the big dogs above me to make those decisions... we've just got to go out there and try to perform as best we can, and we didn't execute as well as we could have done."

Markram: It felt like madness

South Africa captain Aiden Markram: "It was tough with the way things unfolded. It felt like madness, to be honest.

"Waiting for most of the day, the next thing you know you're out on the park and doing battle.

"I'm happy with the guys for getting a pretty good score on the board, and then the bowlers had good plans and executed them more often that not, which was pleasing."

