County Championship: Matt Fisher gives Surrey control of battle against title rivals Nottinghamshire

Matt Fisher's fifth career five-wicket haul put Surrey on top on day one of their top-of-the-table Division One clash with Nottinghamshire, the only Rothesay County Championship fixture to get under way on a weather-hit day.

Fisher took 5-61, including the key wickets of Ben Slater and Freddie McCann, as the visitors were bowled out for 231 at the Kia Oval.

After the early fall of Nottinghamshire skipper Haseeb Hameed, Slater and McCann moved the visitors on to 89-1 before Fisher removed their pair of them in the space of a few overs.

After Gus Atkinson ripped through the middle order, finishing with 4-41, Fisher returned to mop up the tail by taking the last three wickets of the innings.

Image: Gus Atkinson was also in fine form with the ball for Surrey

Surrey reached 43-1 before the close, with Dom Sibley out for 14 in the penultimate over of the day.

No play was possible in any of the other eight fixtures as rain and strong winds swept across much of the country.

That meant a tense wait at Chester-le-Street where bottom pair Durham and Worcestershire had been due to face off.

Somerset are hosting Hampshire, Sussex are due to play Yorkshire at Hove and Warwickshire are at home to Essex.

In Division Two Leicestershire, already assured of promotion, are looking to seal the title against Kent.

Glamorgan need at least 19 points from a win over Derbyshire in order to seal promotion.

Lancashire are at home to Middlesex and Gloucestershire at home to Northamptonshire.