Ireland vs England: Rain sees second T20I abandoned without a ball being bowled

Ireland and England's T20 series will go down to the third and final match on Sunday, the tourists still leading 1-0 after the second T20I was washed out.

In-form Phil Salt's magnificent 89 off 46 balls saw England chase down 197 to win the series opener on Wednesday, but Friday's second meeting in Malahide was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch highlights from the second T20I between England and South Africa as Phil Salt smashed a record-breaking 141 not out.

Heavy overnight rain resulted in a damp outfield unfit for play, with the scheduled 1.30pm start pushed back before another heavy downpour arrived.

With no let-up in the weather, the umpires decided to officially abandon the match at 3.50pm.

England will now look to clinch a series victory under stand-in skipper Jacob Bethell - their youngest ever men's captain at the age of 21 - on Sunday, with Ireland eager to earn a share of the spoils.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports pundit Nasser Hussain declared that the cricketing schedule needs major changes to protect the international players.

Sunday's third T20I is England's last action of the summer, as they next head to New Zealand for three T20Is and three ODIs in October, before the Ashes this winter.

The first of the five Test matches takes place at the Optus Stadium in Perth from Friday, November 21 as England look to regain the Ashes for the first time since 2015.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England head coach Brendon McCullum provides a fitness update on captain Ben Stokes and talks about the upcoming Ashes tour.

England's schedule for remainder of 2025

T20 international series in Ireland (September)

First T20 (Malahide): Wednesday September 17 - England won by four wickets

Wednesday September 17 - Second T20 (Malahide): Friday September 19 - Match abandoned due to rain

Friday September 19 - Third T20: Sunday September 21 (1.30pm) - Malahide, Dublin

T20 international series in New Zealand (October)

First T20: Saturday October 18 (7.15am) - Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Saturday October 18 (7.15am) - Hagley Oval, Christchurch Second T20: Monday October 20 (7.15am) - Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Monday October 20 (7.15am) - Hagley Oval, Christchurch Third T20: Thursday October 23 (7.15am) - Eden Park, Auckland

One-day international series in New Zealand (October and November)

First ODI: Sunday October 26 (1am) - Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

Sunday October 26 (1am) - Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui Second ODI: Wednesday October 29 (1am) - Seddon Park, Hamilton

Wednesday October 29 (1am) - Seddon Park, Hamilton Third ODI: Saturday November 1 (1am) - Sky Stadium, Wellington

The Ashes in Australia (November 2025-January 2026)