Ireland vs England: Rain sees second T20I abandoned without a ball being bowled
Second T20I at Malahide washed out due to rain; England lead three-match series 1-0 after Phil Salt's magnificent 89 off 46 balls saw tourists chase down 197 to win series opener; final T20I takes place on Sunday at Malahide (1.30pm start)
Friday 19 September 2025 15:57, UK
Ireland and England's T20 series will go down to the third and final match on Sunday, the tourists still leading 1-0 after the second T20I was washed out.
In-form Phil Salt's magnificent 89 off 46 balls saw England chase down 197 to win the series opener on Wednesday, but Friday's second meeting in Malahide was abandoned without a ball being bowled.
Heavy overnight rain resulted in a damp outfield unfit for play, with the scheduled 1.30pm start pushed back before another heavy downpour arrived.
With no let-up in the weather, the umpires decided to officially abandon the match at 3.50pm.
England will now look to clinch a series victory under stand-in skipper Jacob Bethell - their youngest ever men's captain at the age of 21 - on Sunday, with Ireland eager to earn a share of the spoils.
Sunday's third T20I is England's last action of the summer, as they next head to New Zealand for three T20Is and three ODIs in October, before the Ashes this winter.
The first of the five Test matches takes place at the Optus Stadium in Perth from Friday, November 21 as England look to regain the Ashes for the first time since 2015.
England's schedule for remainder of 2025
T20 international series in Ireland (September)
- First T20 (Malahide): Wednesday September 17 - England won by four wickets
- Second T20 (Malahide): Friday September 19 - Match abandoned due to rain
- Third T20: Sunday September 21 (1.30pm) - Malahide, Dublin
T20 international series in New Zealand (October)
- First T20: Saturday October 18 (7.15am) - Hagley Oval, Christchurch
- Second T20: Monday October 20 (7.15am) - Hagley Oval, Christchurch
- Third T20: Thursday October 23 (7.15am) - Eden Park, Auckland
One-day international series in New Zealand (October and November)
- First ODI: Sunday October 26 (1am) - Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
- Second ODI: Wednesday October 29 (1am) - Seddon Park, Hamilton
- Third ODI: Saturday November 1 (1am) - Sky Stadium, Wellington
The Ashes in Australia (November 2025-January 2026)
- First Test: Friday November 21-Tuesday November 25 (2.30am) - Optus Stadium, Perth
- Second Test: Thursday December 4-Monday December 8 (4.30am) - The Gabba, Brisbane
- Third Test: Wednesday December 17-Sunday December 21 (12am) - Adelaide Oval
- Fourth Test: Thursday December 25-Monday December 29 (11.30pm) - Melbourne Cricket Ground
- Fifth Test: Sunday January 3-Thursday January 7 (11.30pm) - Sydney Cricket Ground