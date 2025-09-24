Ashes 2025/26: Ollie Pope replacement as England vice-captain for Harry Brook 'not elaborate scheme' to drop him, says Rob Key

Jacob Bethell will get the chance to play his way into England's Ashes opener during next month's white-ball tour of New Zealand, but Rob Key denies there is "an elaborate scheme" to unseat Ollie Pope.

Pope's grip on the pivotal number three shirt has been the source of intense scrutiny for most of the year and, although he held the spot for all six Tests this summer, there are no guarantees that he will remain in place against Australia.

Tuesday's decision to name Harry Brook as vice-captain for the series, a role Pope has held for the past three years, further loosened his grasp and a run of three T20s and three ODIs in New Zealand could settle things.

Bethell is on that trip and Pope is not, meaning only one of the candidates has a chance to finesse their pitch.

England's managing director, Key, admitted as much while insisting Brook's promotion does not equal a done deal.

"There are no other ulterior motives other than the fact that we think Harry is the best person to be the best vice-captain," he said.

England Test squad for Ashes tour of Australia Ben Stokes (captain), Harry Brook (vice-captain), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue, Mark Wood.

"There is not an elaborate scheme where if we take the vice-captaincy off Ollie Pope it makes him easier to drop.

"It doesn't matter if you are vice-captain or not; if we don't feel you are the right person wherever you are batting - whether that's an opener or at number five - we'll end up bringing in someone we think can do the job better.

"At the moment, Ollie Pope is the man in possession and we'll find out what that XI will be probably two days before (the first Test). We tend to leave the decisions as late as possible.

"We'll see a bit more of Jacob Bethell in white-ball cricket. I think we know a fair amount about Ollie Pope but Jacob will continue to get experience. We'll just learn more and more the more Jacob plays."

'Woakes isn't in our plans at the minute at all'

While some decisions will go all the way to the wire, Key appeared to draw a quiet end to Chris Woakes' Test career.

The 36-year-old, who has played the role of senior seamer since the retirements of James Anderson and Stuart Broad, dislocated his shoulder in the final game of the summer against India and was not considered fit to face Australia.

And, after 66 Tests and 192 wickets, he now appears to be at the end of the road.

"He was running out of time to be ready for the start for the Ashes, then once you get out of an Ashes series you're often looking at the next cycle. So Chris Woakes isn't in our plans at the minute at all," Key said.

Will Stokes and Wood be fit? And what role will Jacks play?

Key also offered positive assessments on captain Ben Stokes and paceman Mark Wood, who are recovering from shoulder and knee issues respectively, with both expected to be fit for selection in Perth on November 21.

As it stands, England have not finalised the composition of their backroom team, with at least one new face expected in the role of fast bowling coach.

Head coach Brendon McCullum has been clear that Shoaib Bashir is the team's first-choice spinner but Key suggested an element of pragmatism would come into play.

He suggested an all-pace attack would be considered in certain venues and that Will Jacks, the bolter in the squad after almost three years away from Test cricket, could be preferred in a different role as lower-order batter and part-time slow bowler.

"I think Jacks goes in as a tactical decision as much as a replacement, it just depends on conditions," he said.

"He isn't the finished article as a spinner but he's someone who might be able to hold an end up if we're thinking spinners aren't going to be the ones that define the series. His ability to bat too, we think he's someone who's not going to be overawed by the occasion, or by the extra pace and bounce you get over there."

