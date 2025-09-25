Joe Root: England will hit Australia with something different in Ashes

Joe Root has warned England will hit Australia with something different in this winter's eagerly-anticipated Ashes series.

Ben Stokes takes a 16-man squad to Australia for the five-Test series, from November 21 to January 8, with the objective of reclaiming the urn for the first time since 2015.

Root, England's all-time leading run-scorer, spearheads a batting line-up tasked with breaking Australia's dominance and firing the tourists to an historic victory Down Under.

"It's a big series like that against a side that have got a great record at home, especially against us previously," Root told Sky Sports News. "But I think it's the first time we can hit them with something slightly different.

"We're going out there with a different team, a different mentality, a different way of playing and have played some good cricket of late. Hopefully that stands us in good stead, and we can put across some really good performances and hopefully create some history."

England Test squad for Ashes tour of Australia Ben Stokes (captain), Harry Brook (vice-captain), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue, Mark Wood.

Archer, Wood can 'blow teams away'

Chief to England's new dimension is the bowling depth provided by fit-again Jofra Archer and Mark Wood, whose selections give head coach Brendon McCullum six out-and-out fast-bowling options to select from, and seven including all-rounder Stokes.

Wood is in the squad despite missing the entire English summer with a knee injury, fellow quick Archer is only two Tests into his long-form comeback after four years of setbacks and Stokes' ability to play a full role with the ball is up in the air following his recent shoulder problems.

With one of their most hostile bowling attacks of a generation assembled ahead of the trip to Australia, Root believes the extra pace of Wood and Archer could prove decisive.

"It's the first time that we've gone over there in the last couple of tours, or since I've been around, where we can hit them with some real pace and more than just one option of it," Root added.

"It means that we're going there with a slightly different approach and a different way of attacking than we have previously, which I think is exciting.

"You've seen what they [Archer and Wood] can do at international cricket and the performances that they put out when they're fit and they're firing and at their best.

"They can blow teams away and they can really blow games wide open. Clearly, they're a big threat for us and can offer something different that we haven't had on previous tours."

Root focusing on collective not centuries

Root remains century-less from his 14 Tests on Australian soil but the former England captain is focused on driving the team to victory over individual acclaim.

"This tour isn't about me making 100," he added. "It's about us going and winning an Ashes series. As an experienced player, if I go out and making big scores and big 100s, then that gives us a great opportunity to go and do that.

"It's understanding that role within the team, building those big scores together as a group, like we have done over the course of the summer and the last couple of years. Then, hopefully, that leads to winning games of cricket. If personal accolades come along, then fine."

'England have stuck to their guns'

Former England captain Nasser Hussain on the Sky Sports Cricket podcast:

"England have not blinked. There is no point having their mindset, their mentality, and the way they wanted to play for all of this time to then move away from their principles when it comes to the biggest of all series, an Ashes series away.

"Their principles have been hard-hitting, positive, attacking batters, they've gone with that, fast bowling, no medium dobbers in Australia, everybody must bowl fast. England have stuck to their guns."

Ashes series in Australia 2025-26🏏

