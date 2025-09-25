County Championship: Nottinghamshire clinch first title in 15 years by securing second batting point against Warwickshire
Nottinghamshire clinch first County Championship title since 2010; captain Haseeb Hameed inspires with 122 from 211 balls as second batting point secured after 300 runs scored in first innings; Kyle Verreynne seals title in style with six
Thursday 25 September 2025 18:00, UK
Nottinghamshire captain Haseeb Hameed led from the front with a century against Warwickshire as they secured the two bonus points they needed to be crowned county champions for the first time in 15 years.
Hameed scored 122 at the top of the order, setting up the hosts to comfortably go past the 300 they needed to get the points to win a seventh title by moving out of the reach of defending champions Surrey.
Joe Clarke (52) and Kyle Verreynne maintained the momentum, with the latter bringing up his half-century with a cover drive for four before pulling his next scoring shot for six to get them over the line in style.
- County Championship format retained as 13-team proposal rejected
- All today's County Championship scorecards 🏏📋
- Get the Sky Sports push notifications you want 🔔
- Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract 📺📱
"It's incredible. It's a fantastic feeling," Mick Newell, Nottinghamshire's director of cricket, told the BBC.
"We knew these last three games were absolutely crucial and we've been blessed with some good weather to allow us to get on the field and get the points we need.
"Anyone who comes ahead of Surrey has played some pretty good cricket because they are really good and it's a great tribute to our players."