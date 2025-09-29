Big Bash League: Sky Sports extends partnership to show tournament for a further four years

Sky Sports will remain the home of the Big Bash League (BBL), extending its partnership for a further four years.

As the inaugural broadcaster of the BBL, the four-year agreement will see Sky Sports air the tournament across December 2025 and January 2026.

Most of the matches will be played in the mornings, featuring familiar faces with the likes of Sam Billings, Jamie Overton and Chris Jordan in the men's competition, and Nat Sciver-Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, and Heather Knight in the women's edition.

The 2024-25 edition was the most-watched BBL season under the current broadcast rights holders, while the average attendance of 22,076 last summer was the highest per match since 2017-18 and is the second highest among all Australian sports leagues.

Mitchell Owen smashed a scintillating 39-ball century to lead Hobart Hurricanes to their maiden Big Bash League title earlier this year.

In the women's competition, West Indies all-rounder Hayley Matthews led Melbourne Renegades to victory over the Brisbane Heat in the final.

"We're really excited that the Big Bash Leagues will remain a key part of our comprehensive cricket offering on Sky Sports, bringing world-class T20 action to our audiences during the winter," said Bryan Henderson MBE, Sky Sports Director of Cricket and NFL.

"This four-year extension means we can commit to showcasing one of the most entertaining tournaments in the global cricket calendar, at a time when both the men's and women's competitions are going from strength to strength."

Cricket Australia EGM Legal and Business Affairs, Kate Ingber, added: "This latest agreement with Sky Sports helps us ensure the WBBL and BBL will continue to grow its global audience, entrenching its long-held reputation as one of the world's premier T20 tournaments."

Watch the 2025/26 Big Bash League live on Sky Sports across December and January.