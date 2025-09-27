County Championship: Durham bowled out for 85 and relegated to Division Two as Hampshire survive

Durham have been relegated to Division Two of the County Championship after a remarkable collapse saw them slump to defeat to Yorkshire on the final day of the season.

A draw looked the most likely result at Headingley heading into the fourth day but Durham were bowled out for only 85 in their second innings, condemning them to defeat by an innings and 44 runs.

Durham just needed to avoid defeat to stay up, but were unable to save themselves, failing even to make Yorkshire bat again.

The White Rose finished their first innings on 475, a lead of 129, and Durham lasted just 44.5 overs in their second innings, with Alex Lees and David Bedingham the only men to reach double figures.

That means Hampshire survive by one point in the most unlikely of circumstances.

Durham head coach Ryan Campbell was critical of his side's "total capitulation".

"I can't explain it. It's just a total capitulation," he told the BBC after the game.

"Unfortunately, it's happened a few times this year. The pressure went on and our blokes couldn't stop it.

"Obviously, there's a room full of gutted people. We were handed a lifeline and we didn't take it.

"Today was one of those days that will probably go down in Durham's folklore of hanging our heads in shame. We're going to have to rebuild and come back bigger and better next year."

Hampshire survive by one point

The result spares Hampshire, who began the final day against Surrey on 148-9 and needing 33 runs for victory.

They fell 20 runs short, with James Fuller the final man out as Rahul Chahar claimed an incredible eighth wicket of the innings on his impressive cameo appearance.

Hampshire's Liam Dawson told the BBC: "We can only thank Yorkshire for what they have done. At 11am today we were dead and buried and looking at Division Two.

"It's been our fault for where we are but we have got away with it, while we're relieved as a group there is nothing to celebrate, it has been a really disappointing year."

In Saturday's other Division One game, Essex recorded an emphatic seven-wicket win over Somerset, chasing down the 95 runs they needed for victory.

Leicestershire celebrate Division Two title

Image: Ian Holland of Leicestershire lifts the County Championship Division Two Trophy aloft

Leicestershire celebrated winning the Division Two title by beating Northants by 167 runs before lifting the trophy to cap a fine season.

Head coach Alfonso Thomas said: "It's been a phenomenal season. It's been fantastic.

"I think before today, it's taken us four or five years to win seven games. To go and do that in one season has been a remarkable achievement from this group of players, and it's just so nice to see."

Elsewhere in Division Two, mid-table Middlesex won by an innings and 67 runs against Gloucestershire and Derbyshire won by an innings and 229 runs at Kent.