Chris Woakes: England bowler announces retirement from international cricket after missing out on Ashes squad

England bowler Chris Woakes has announced his immediate retirement from international cricket.

The 36-year-old last week missed out on selection for England's upcoming Ashes series in Australia as he battled to recover from suffering a dislocated shoulder in the final home Test of the summer against India.

That fixture at The Oval, which saw Woakes bravely come out to bat with his left arm in a sling as England slipped to a narrow defeat, was the 62nd and final appearance of a Test career that began in 2013.

Having made his international debut in 2011 in limited-overs cricket, Woakes made 122 one-day international appearances and was part of England's 50-over World Cup-winning squad in 2019. He also played 33 T20 internationals and won the World Cup in the shorter format in 2022.

In a statement posted on social media on Monday, Woakes said: "The moment has come, and I've decided that the time is right for me to retire from international cricket.

"Playing for England was something I aspired to do since I was a kid dreaming in the back garden, and I feel incredibly fortunate to have lived out those dreams.

"Representing England, wearing the Three Lions and sharing the field with team-mates over the last 15 years, many of whom have become lifelong friends, are things I'Il look back on with the greatest pride.

"Making my debut in 2011 in Australia seems like yesterday, but time flies when you're having fun. Lifting two World Cups and being part of some amazing Ashes series is something I never thought was possible, and those memories and celebrations with my teammates will stay with me forever."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Woakes' final wicket in international cricket came when he dismissed India's KL Rahul at The Oval

Woakes finishes his Test career with 192 wickets at an average of 29.61, with a player-of-the-series award for the 2023 Ashes among his finest achievements. His batting ability was also of huge value to England, with Woakes scoring a sole Test century to go along with seven fifties as he averaged 25.11 with the bat.

In the white-ball format, Woakes took 173 wickets in ODI cricket with 95 not out being his highest score, and he also has 31 wickets in T20 cricket.

"The images of Chris walking out to bat with his arm in a sling to try and win a Test match this summer reflected how much he cared about playing for his country and being the best team-mate he could be," said Richard Thompson, England and Wales Cricket Board chair.

"He has been a gentleman off the field, with the skills and fierce determination to win on it, regularly rising to the occasion on the biggest stage with bat as well as ball.

"There are so many special memories, from brilliance with the new ball in the 2019 World Cup and winning the T20 World Cup in 2022 to his series-changing impact in the 2023 men's Ashes which earned him the player-of-the-series honour.

"We are indebted to have players like Chris represent England and I want to thank and congratulate him for everything he has done in an England shirt for the past 14 years."

Rob Key, the managing director of England men's cricket, added: "Chris Woakes is one of the finest people to have played the game. An extraordinary career carved out alongside two of England's greatest-ever bowlers (James Anderson and Stuart Broad). A man who helped every team he played in, even before he walked on to the field."