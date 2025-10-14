India seal series whitewash with seven-wicket victory over West Indies

India completed a dominant 2-0 series whitewash over the West Indies with a seven-wicket victory in the second Test in Delhi.

KL Rahul's unbeaten 58 and Sai Sudharsan's 39 off 76 balls saw India chase down 121 for victory before lunch to hand Shubman Gill his first series win as captain.

India wrapped up the series opener in Ahmedabad within three days and seized control of the second Test by piling on 518-5 before declaring.

West Indies crumbled for 248 in their first innings but, after being forced to follow on, they responded with a spirited second-innings effort.

Inspired by centuries from John Campbell and Shai Hope, the West Indies posted 390 all out to extend the match to the final day.

India resumed their chase on day five at 63-1 and needed just an hour to reach the target, though West Indies snatched two wickets through outstanding catches.

Captain Roston Chase removed Sudharsan, with Hope diving low in the slips, while Gill (13) miscued a shot off Rose, and Justin Greaves sprinted from midwicket to take a swirling catch.

That was the last twist, as Rahul struck the winning boundary to seal India's victory.

Image: Indian players celebrate with the trophy after their series whitewash over the West Indies

Gill savours first series win

India captain Shubman Gill: "Captaincy is a really big honour, I would say I'm getting used to it.

"Managing all the players and leading this team is a great honour. It's about taking the right options based on game situations and I try to make the one with the best probabilities."

Positives in defeat for West Indies

West Indies captain Roston Chase: "The positives for us in this match were that Campbell and Hope played well and scored hundreds.

"We batted 100 overs first time in a long time and took the game to a fifth day. We were trying to find ways to bat 80 overs and came up with ideas to play spin.

"We have some of the best players, we have to use experience from here as a stepping stone and do well going forward."