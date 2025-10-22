Chris Woakes: Former England all-rounder signs new contract with Warwickshire after Ashes omission and international retirement

Former England all-rounder Chris Woakes has committed to a "new chapter" in his career after international retirement, signing a new two-year contract with Warwickshire.

Woakes ended his England career after missing out on selection for this year's Ashes series in Australia, having battled to recover from suffering a dislocated shoulder in the final home Test of the summer against India.

He bravely came out to bat with his arm in a sling during that narrow defeat, his 62nd and final Test appearance, with Woakes also part of ODI and T20 World Cup-winning squads during an impressive international career.

Woakes has now signed a contract extension to play across all three formats in both red and white ball for the next two seasons, which will carry him beyond 20 years of playing cricket for Warwickshire.

"For obvious reasons, Warwickshire has always remained close to my heart," Woakes said. "From training at the academy to signing my first professional contract, the club has been at every pivotal career moment over almost two decades.

"Extending my commitment to Warwickshire for another two years feels like the start of a new chapter with a club that properly feels like home.

"Looking ahead, 2026 already promises to be a fantastic year for domestic cricket. We've got a talented squad, with a good mix of youth and experience, and I genuinely believe we are in a great position to be challenging for trophies throughout the new season."

Woakes made his first-class debut for Warwickshire in 2006 and was part of winning teams in the T20 Blast, One Day Cup and County Championship, as well as representing England 217 times across three formats.

James Thomas, Warwickshire's performance director, said: "Securing Chris' signature for another two years means so much to everyone at the club. A true one-club legend and a bear through and through, he embodies everything that playing for Warwickshire should mean.

"He's someone all our aspiring young players can look up to, as an example of how to perform to the very top level over such a long period of time. Chris' experience with both bat and ball will be invaluable as we look to improve and develop our squad, which is now capable of challenging for major honours."

