New Zealand vs England first ODI: Harry Brook feels return of 'big names' will bolster momentum

Harry Brook is relishing the prospect of England's big names adding to their building momentum in the first ODI against New Zealand.

Joe Root and Ben Duckett are in line to return for the series opener in Mount Maunganui for the latest match on a tour which Brook says has been "amazing" for the squad.

The weather impacted the T20 series between the two sides, with England winning the only game that produced an outcome to win the series 1-0, but Brook feels that has provided some good momentum for the team with several senior players returning for the ODIs and with an Ashes campaign on the horizon.

"There will be a few changes in the side, a few big names coming back and hopefully we can have a good start on Sunday and continue the momentum going forward," said Brook.

"We have tried to have a lot of fun off the field to help us have fun on the pitch as well. This tour has been amazing for us as a group."

The three-ODI series continues a hectic period for England, who have a white-ball tour of Sri Lanka immediately after the Ashes in Australia followed by the T20 World Cup, but Brook feels the squad's balance and depth means they can continue building momentum throughout the winter.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Harry Brook is hopeful England can win the Ashes in Australia for the first time since 2010-11

"It is disappointing to only play one game, but we had an amazing game that night. It is good momentum leading forward into the T20 World Cup," Brook said after the washed-out third T20 in Auckland.

"I think we have a beautiful balance to the side, a lot of depth to the batting and then some extremely skilful bowlers who can close out games. So, I feel like we are in a really good, strong position."

Image: Luke Wood is seeking a first ODI appearance in nearly two years when England play New Zealand in Mount Maunganui on Sunday

Wood determined to continue claim for squad place

Luke Wood is determined to enjoy his latest lease of life with England and hopes having a specific role means he is more likely to hang on to his white-ball spot.

The left-arm swing bowler drifted out of contention until he was recalled to the T20 side in June and he has played in eight of their nine games since then, although England have rarely had all their fast bowlers available.

Wood accepts his role remains unclear but the 30-year-old feels more a part of the team unit now with the threat he offers, especially with the new ball.

"Since coming back in, I've probably felt like I have more of a defined role as opposed to last time," Wood said. "Where I sit in the pecking order, I couldn't tell you.

It was tough when I was out of the team. Because I'm not necessarily the youngest player, part of me felt the chance had gone but there's always that glimmer of hope in the back of your mind.

"Being a left-armer, you never feel quite out of it. But when the call came this summer it was probably a bit more of a surprise. Since then, I've tried to treat it differently to last time.

"Last time I put a lot of pressure on myself to do well, whereas this time I'm just trying to enjoy it."

Image: Kyle Jamieson played IPL cricket for Punjab Kings this summer but will not feature for New Zealand against England

Jamieson to miss ODI series as Williamson returns

Fast bowler Kyle Jamieson has been ruled out of New Zealand's ODI series with England due to stiffness in his side but former captain Kane Williamson makes his return having not played since the Champions Trophy final defeat to India in March.

"Kyle experienced some stiffness in his side after bowling today and we didn't want to take any risks at this stage of the summer," coach Rob Walter said.

"We felt it was best for him to sit out this one-day series and give himself the best chance of being ready for the West Indies tour which starts on November 5 in Auckland."

Williamson provides vast experience, having captained New Zealand in 41 of his 105 Test appearances as well as during 91 of his 173 ODI matches, but when asked about his plans beyond the upcoming season said: "Not (looking) too far ahead. At the back of my mind, there's probably the ODI World Cup. There's always other things. Test cricket is pretty dear to me as well.

"Really, it's a little bit about what I want, and little bit more about what the team wants and where it's going and what we're sort of buying into."

New Zealand vs England - white-ball schedule

All times UK and Ireland