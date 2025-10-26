England vs New Zealand: Harry Brook hundred in vain as tourists lose first ODI after batting collapse and dropped catches
Harry Brook hammers 135 from 101 balls in spectacular second ODI century - but England bundled out for 223 during defeat to New Zealand in series opener; Brook revives innings from 10-4 and 56-6 as only he and Jamie Overton reach double figures; dropped catches cost tourists in run chase
Sunday 26 October 2025 07:51, UK
Harry Brook's astonishing hundred came in vain as England paid the price for an abject batting display overall as well as dropped catches with a four-wicket defeat to New Zealand in the first one-day international at Mount Maunganui.
England captain Brook (135 off 101 balls; 11 sixes and nine fours) accounted for 60.53 per cent of the runs in his side's 223 all out in 35.2 overs, with Jamie Overton (46) the only other player to make double figures and Sam Curran the third highest scorer with six.
The extras tally (17) was greater than the combined innings of six of England's top seven, with Jamie Smith (0) - bowled by Matt Henry from the first ball of the match - Ben Duckett (2), Joe Root (2), Jacob Bethell (2), Jos Buttler (4) and Curran out inside 12 overs at Bay Oval as the tourists slumped to 10-4 and 56-6 after being inserted.
- Scorecard: New Zealand vs England, first ODI
- Stream cricket, football and more contract-free
- England men cricket results and fixtures 2025
Score summary - England vs New Zealand, first ODI
England 223 all out 35.2 overs: Harry Brook (135 off 101 balls), Jamie Overton (46 off 54), Sam Curran (6); Zak Foulkes (4-41), Jacob Duffy (3-55), Matt Henry (2-52)
New Zealand 224-6 in 36.4 overs: Daryl Mitchell (78no off 91), Michael Bracewell (51 off 51), Mitchell Santner (27 off 25); Brydon Carse (3-45), Luke Wood (1-54), Adil Rashid (1-69)
In reply, England reduced New Zealand to 24-3 inside five overs - Brydon Carse (3-45) inflicting a first ODI golden duck on Kane Williamson - but dropped catches ultimately cost the tourists as the hosts triumphed with 80 balls in the bank - Daryl Mitchell (78no off 91) finishing things with a leg-side four off Adil Rashid (1-69).
Michael Bracewell (51 off 51) was spilled on two by Root at slip and Mitchell on 33 by Luke Wood at backward point during a fifth-wicket stand of 92, while Carse grassed Mitchell Satnter (27 off 25) on two at deep fine leg.
The Black Caps take a 1-0 lead into the second ODI in Hamilton on Wednesday (1am UK) before the series concludes in Wellington next Saturday and England then turn their full focus to the Ashes series in Australia from November 21.
If England are to wrestle back the urn from Australia, you sense Brook will have to play a major role - and without him against New Zealand on Sunday, it would have been a disaster.
Brook - who scored each of his first 36 runs in boundaries - put on 87 from as many balls with Overton for the seventh wicket after the other senior batters flopped, and then blazed 50 from 28 deliveries while adding 57 off 32 with last man Wood (5).
Brook sizzles but sloppy England slip to defeat
The skipper's pyrotechnics in that 10th-wicket stand included three sixes in a row off Jacob Duffy (3-55), three in an over off Henry (2-53) and a stunning pulled maximum off Nathan Smith as he gave England a total to defend after New Zealand seamer Zak Foulkes (4-41) had dismissed three of the top four and No 7 batter Curran.
England's top order wilted with Smith castled by a Henry nip-backer before Foulkes struck twice in the third over - Duckett snicking behind and Root cleaned up by a ball that jagged in.
Foulkes then struck Bethell's off stump with a jaffa at the start of the sixth over and England were six down in 11.3 when wicketkeeper Tom Latham took a blinder of a catch to remove Buttler and then a regulation grab to dismiss Curran, with Henry and Foulkes the bowlers respectively.
Duffy ended the Overton-Brook partnership - Overton slicing into the covers - before having Carse pouched at backward point next delivery and Rashid caught at midwicket four overs later, which was the cue for Brook to go berserk prior to holing out off Santner.
England made early inroads with the ball - Carse bowling Will Young (5) and having Williamson caught behind from successive deliveries, before Wood nicked off Rachin Ravindra for a breezy run-a-ball 17, while Latham's lbw dismissal to Carse had the Black Caps tottering on 66-4 in the 12th over.
Overton ran out Bracewell in the 27th over with 66 runs required and then caught Santner down the ground in the 35th with 17 runs needed as the New Zealand captain targeted a third six in four balls off leg-spinner Rashid.
Two overs later, Mitchell plonked Rashid over his head for a maximum and then wrapped up victory with a four over fine leg.
New Zealand vs England results and schedule
All times UK and Ireland
- First T20 (Christchurch): Match abandoned ☔🤦
- Second T20 (Christchurch): England win by 65 runs 🔴
- Third T20 (Auckland): Match abandoned ☔🤦
- First ODI (Mt Maunganui): New Zealand win by four wickets ⚫
- Second ODI: Wednesday October 29 (1am) - Hamilton
- Third ODI: Saturday November 1 (1am) - Wellington