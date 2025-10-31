Australia vs India: Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Marsh inspire four-wicket win for hosts in second T20I in Melbourne

Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Marsh starred as Australia cruised to a four-wicket victory over India in the second T20 international at the MCG.

Abhishek Sharma hit a blistering 68 off 37 balls but only Harshit Rana (35 off 33) could join him on double figures as Hazlewood's 3-13 saw India bowled out for 125 in 18.4 overs after they were put in to bat.

Australia made light work of their chase with captain Marsh (46 off 26 balls) laying the foundations with stands of 51 and 36 alongside Travis Head (28) and Josh Inglis (20) for the first two wickets.

Marsh fell to Kuldeep Yadav (2-45), who along with Jasprit Bumrah (2-26) and Varun Chakravarthy (2-23) picked up a couple of wickets apiece, but it was not enough to deny Australia as Marcus Stoinis wrapped up victory with 40 balls to spare.

After Wednesday's washout in Canberra, the victory hands Australia a 1-0 lead in the five-game series, which heads to Hobart next.

Advantage Australia in T20 series

Hazlewood very nearly had Shubman Gill lbw first ball, but the decision was overturned. India countered with 17 runs off Xavier Bartlett's second over before Hazlewood dismissed Gill (5) in the third.

Nathan Ellis trapped Sanju Samson lbw in the fourth, and Hazlewood removed Yadav (1) and Tilak Varma to leave India 32-4 before they lost their fifth when Axar Patel was run out for 7.

Image: Abhishek Sharma was a lone figure leading India's fight

Sharma reached a rapid 50 off 23 balls, but Bartlett struck twice in the 16th over - Rana was caught on the boundary, and Shivam Dube (4) edged behind to Inglis.

Ellis then trapped Abhishek lbw in the 19th over and ran out Bumrah after a mix-up with Chakravarthy to bring India's innings to an end with eight balls left.

In response, Australia opener Head scored 28 before falling in the fifth over, caught by Varma on the boundary to end a 51-run opening stand.

Marsh kicked on, smashing two fours and two sixes in the eighth over off Yadav, but was caught in the deep for 46 off 26 balls.

Despite middle-order wickets falling, Stoinis (6no) stayed composed and hit the winning runs with over six overs to spare.

Image: Jasprit Bumrah starred in a flurry of wickets but it came too late to salvage India

Hazlewood 'ready to go' for Ashes

Signing off with a player-of-the-match performance, Hazlewood leaves Australia's white-ball squad to start preparing for The Ashes against England, starting next month in Perth.

"The ball feels like it's coming out nicely at the moment no matter what format I'm playing, so I'm just trying to put the ball in the right areas and see what happens.

"Everything feels in a good place and ready to go [for The Ashes]. I think there's no better place to learn than here.

"Going to head home tomorrow. Still have time to prepare for the Shield game and then head to Perth for the first Test."

