England's ODI struggles continue: How 50-over form could put 2027 Cricket World Cup automatic qualification at serious risk

England's torrid one-day international record continued with a 3-0 series defeat in New Zealand, putting them further at risk of embarrassingly missing out on automatic qualification for the 2027 World Cup.

New Zealand's first ODI series sweep over England since 1983 capped another disappointing 50-over campaign for Harry Brook's side, who have lost 11 of their 15 matches in the format across 2025.

It's a sixth ODI series defeat in seven for England, who have only won eight of their 26 matches since a dismal display - and early exit from their title defence - at the 2023 Cricket World Cup in India.

The next 50-over World Cup will be held in October and November 2027 across three countries - South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia, with England's place in the expanded 14-team tournament currently far from certain.

England head coach Brendon McCullum admitted: "In Test cricket and T20, we've got our template and we understand how to play. In one-day cricket we're still searching a little bit for that and we've got to improve pretty quickly,

"We've got some talented players but unfortunately our performances at the moment in this form of the game aren't quite up to scratch and we need to rectify that."

Image: Brendon McCullum (right) and Harry Brook (left) will hope to see an improvement quickly in England's fortunes

How does World Cup qualification work?

South Africa and Zimbabwe both automatically qualify as hosts that are full ICC members, along with the top eight teams - excluding the hosts - in the ICC men's ODI rankings at the end of March 2027.

Those rankings are performance-based, with a complex system developed on how points are allocated, but essentially winning series - or at least matches - will help a team improve their rating.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player We take a look at some of the unreal moments from the 2023 Cricket World Cup

The remaining four spots will then be filled from the Cricket World Cup Qualifier, taking place in summer 2027, where next two teams in the men's rankings go up against the top four from Cricket World Cub League Two and the top four teams from the Qualifier Play-Off.

Where are England in the rankings and who is challenging them?

England's latest series defeat leaves them - as of November 1 - eighth in the ODI rankings, below India, New Zealand, Australia, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, South Africa and Afghanistan.

They are currently in the seventh qualification place, due to South Africa being hosts, although could drop out of the automatic spots should the West Indies and Bangladesh - the next two in the rankings - both move above them before the March 2027 cut-off.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the third ODI, as England thumped South Africa by a record 342 runs thanks to Jacob Bethell's maiden professional hundred and Jofra Archer's superb bowling

Co-hosts Zimbabwe (11th) are already in the World Cup, while Ireland (12th) are next in the standings but unlikely to move above England during that period.

How long have England been struggling in ODIs?

England finished seventh of 10 teams at the 2023 World Cup, where they sat bottom of the standings - and were set to miss out on ICC Champions Trophy qualification - until winning their final two group matches.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from Ahmedabad as Australia beat host nation India by six wickets to win the 2023 Cricket World Cup

They lost two ODI series in the West Indies either side of a 3-2 series defeat to Australia, with no 50-over cricket played on home soil during 2024, then were swept 3-0 by India ahead of a group-stage exit at the ICC Champions Trophy.

A first ODI series win in two years came when they started the 2025 summer with a 3-0 sweep of the West Indies, although they then lost to South Africa at home in September before their 3-0 loss in New Zealand.

England's bleak ODI form in numbers 10 - Consecutive defeats for England in away ODIs - their longest losing streak 84 - Runs scored by England's top four across the three ODIs - the fewest by any men's team's top four in an ODI series 156 - Runs scored by Jamie Overton are the most in a three-match ODI series while batting at eight or lower

How tough is England's upcoming ODI schedule?

England are next in ODI action when they play a three-match series against Sri Lanka in January, before series of the same length in the summer against India (July) and Sri Lanka (September).

Further three-match ODI series are scheduled in Australia (November 2026) and South Africa (winter 2026/27), with every scheduled series before the World Cup qualification cut-off point against a team ranked higher than England in the ODI rankings.

Bangladesh, in contrast, have three home ODI series in the first half of 2026 before away trips to Zimbabwe and Ireland - both below them in the ICC Rankings. The West Indies play Bangladesh separately twice over the next 18 months along with several home series to boost their points.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of England's rain-delayed third ODI against the West Indies at The Kia Oval, their only ODI series win in the past two years

What if England do miss out on automatic qualification?

England have featured in every 50-over World Cup as an automatic qualifier but would drop into the Cricket World Cup Qualifier for the first time, where Ireland and Scotland could both be potential opponents.

Although England would be favourites to be among the four teams to progress, the event would impact their 2027 schedule and likely hamper preparations for them hosting Australia in the Ashes later that summer.

