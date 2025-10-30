England vs New Zealand: Harry Brook says batters can have 'no excuses' for underperforming in ODI series defeat

Harry Brook says trying conditions cannot be used as an "excuse" for England's batters after they crashed to a one-day international series defeat in New Zealand.

Brook's side were rolled for 223 in Tauranga and then 175 in Hamilton as the Black Caps took an unassailable 2-0 lead with one match to play, in Wellington on Saturday (1am UK time).

England were put in to bat in both games but asked whether that was a factor in their failings, the captain - who hit a stunning 135 from 101 balls in the series opener - said: "Everybody in that batting line-up is good enough to face a swinging and seaming ball.

Image: England's Jacob Bethell made just 18 in the second ODI against New Zealand in Hamilton

"In my eyes, that's just an excuse. They're good enough to be able to cope with that and score runs.

"You go round every single player there and you think, 'bloody hell, there isn't many teams that they don't get into in the world'. They just haven't performed well enough.

"It's disappointing for the fans, who want to watch us. We entertain people, because we play such an exciting brand of cricket.

"It was only a couple of games ago against South Africa in the summer when we got 400, so we're not a million miles away. It's just about a couple of scores here and there and then we nail it down."

England in danger of having to qualify for 2027 World Cup

England have lost 13 of their last 18 ODIs - and been bowled out inside their 50 overs in seven of their eight matches away from home in 2025 - with qualification for the 2027 World Cup in Africa far from guaranteed.

Image: England captain Brook feels his side 'are not far away'

Brook's team's position of eighth leaves them vulnerable to being overtaken by West Indies and Bangladesh, and if that happens they would have to enter a qualifying tournament to participate in the World Cup.

Over the next 13 months, England play India and Sri Lanka at home as well as Sri Lanka, Australia, South Africa and Pakistan away.

The skipper added: "It's not too dissimilar to the way we play Test cricket. We play aggressively in Test cricket and it's not too far off.

"Obviously, we haven't played much one-day cricket in the last however many years. I can't quite put my finger on why we haven't batted well enough. It's just one of those things."

Image: Brook's side may have to enter a qualifying tournament for the 2027 World Cup if their ODI malaise continues

New Zealand vs England results and schedule

All times UK and Ireland