England vs New Zealand: Harry Brook says batters can have 'no excuses' for underperforming in ODI series defeat
Harry Brook on England's underperformance in ODI series in New Zealand: "Everybody in that batting line-up is good enough to face a swinging and seaming ball. They just haven't performed well enough"; England's qualification for 2027 World Cup far from guaranteed
Thursday 30 October 2025 14:18, UK
Harry Brook says trying conditions cannot be used as an "excuse" for England's batters after they crashed to a one-day international series defeat in New Zealand.
Brook's side were rolled for 223 in Tauranga and then 175 in Hamilton as the Black Caps took an unassailable 2-0 lead with one match to play, in Wellington on Saturday (1am UK time).
England were put in to bat in both games but asked whether that was a factor in their failings, the captain - who hit a stunning 135 from 101 balls in the series opener - said: "Everybody in that batting line-up is good enough to face a swinging and seaming ball.
- England lose ODI series in New Zealand after batting slump
- Stream cricket, football, golf, tennis and more contract-free
- England men's full cricket results and fixtures for 2025
"In my eyes, that's just an excuse. They're good enough to be able to cope with that and score runs.
"You go round every single player there and you think, 'bloody hell, there isn't many teams that they don't get into in the world'. They just haven't performed well enough.
"It's disappointing for the fans, who want to watch us. We entertain people, because we play such an exciting brand of cricket.
"It was only a couple of games ago against South Africa in the summer when we got 400, so we're not a million miles away. It's just about a couple of scores here and there and then we nail it down."
England in danger of having to qualify for 2027 World Cup
England have lost 13 of their last 18 ODIs - and been bowled out inside their 50 overs in seven of their eight matches away from home in 2025 - with qualification for the 2027 World Cup in Africa far from guaranteed.
Brook's team's position of eighth leaves them vulnerable to being overtaken by West Indies and Bangladesh, and if that happens they would have to enter a qualifying tournament to participate in the World Cup.
Over the next 13 months, England play India and Sri Lanka at home as well as Sri Lanka, Australia, South Africa and Pakistan away.
The skipper added: "It's not too dissimilar to the way we play Test cricket. We play aggressively in Test cricket and it's not too far off.
"Obviously, we haven't played much one-day cricket in the last however many years. I can't quite put my finger on why we haven't batted well enough. It's just one of those things."
New Zealand vs England results and schedule
All times UK and Ireland
- First T20 (Christchurch): Match abandoned ☔🤦
- Second T20 (Christchurch): England win by 65 runs 🔴
- Third T20 (Auckland): Match abandoned ☔🤦
- First ODI (Mt Maunganui): New Zealand win by four wickets ⚫
- Second ODI (Hamilton): New Zealand won by five wickets ⚫
- Third ODI: Saturday November 1 (1am) - Wellington