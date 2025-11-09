New Zealand vs West Indies: Kyle Jamieson bowls brilliant final over to hold off a late fightback and win third T20I

Kyle Jamieson bowled a superb final over to seal a nine-run win for New Zealand over the West Indies on Sunday in the third T20I at the Saxton Oval.

New Zealand lead the five-match series 2-1 after they won the second encounter and the West Indies won the first T20I.

After winning the toss and electing to bat in Nelson, the hosts posted 177-9 with opener Devon Conway (56) hitting a half-century and Daryl Mitchell adding 41, but they suffered a late batting slump, losing six wickets for 31 runs in the last five overs.

Matthew Forde (2-20) and Jason Holder (2-31) were the pick of the bowlers for the West Indies, taking two wickets apiece.

New Zealand seemed to be heading for a comfortable victory when the West Indies slumped to 88-8 in the 13th over before eventually being bowled out for 168.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Romario Shepherd scored 49 from 34 balls and Shamar Springer hit 39 as the West Indies rallied to reach the last over needing 12 runs to win with one wicket in hand and Shepherd and Akeal Hosein at the crease (1no).

Pace bowler Jamieson (1-35) conceded two runs from the first four balls and then had Shepherd caught at long-off off the penultimate ball of the match.

West Indies' brittle top order was exposed once again as the tourists fell to 47-2 at the end of the powerplay and then lost six wickets for 35 runs through the middle orders.

The fourth T20I takes place on Monday, November 10, with the West Indies hoping to level the series and take it to a decider.