Men's T20 World Cup 2026 fixtures: England begin against Nepal on February 8 with debutants Italy in same pool; India grouped with Pakistan
England grouped with fellow two-time champions West Indies, debutants Italy, Scotland and Nepal at 2026 Men's T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka; Harry Brook's side play Nepal in opening game on February 8; India vs Pakistan in Colombo on February 15; final to be held on March 8
Saturday 24 January 2026 14:21, UK
England will begin their 2026 Men's T20 World Cup campaign against Nepal in Mumbai on Sunday February 8 with the fixtures announced for the 10th edition of the tournament, which will be held in India and Sri Lanka.
Scotland were named last-minute replacements for Bangladesh, who will no longer take part after their request to move matches to Sri Lanka due to security concerns, following strained political tensions between them and India, was rejected by the ICC.
England, champions in 2010 and 2022 and beaten in the semi-finals by India at the previous edition in the Caribbean and the USA in 2024, have also been positioned with debutants Italy, late entrants Scotland and two-time winners West Indies in Group C.
They will play West Indies in Mumbai (February 11) before games against Scotland (February 14) and Italy (February 16) in Kolkata.
The 20-team tournament, running from February 7 to March 8, will mark Harry Brook's first as England captain in a global event with the batter taking over from Jos Buttler following the disastrous 50-over Champions Trophy campaign earlier this year on the subcontinent in which the team lost all three of their group games.
Men's T20 World Cup 2026 pools
Group A: India, Pakistan, Namibia, Netherlands, USA
Group B: Australia, Ireland, Oman, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe
Group C: England, Italy, Nepal, Scotland, West Indies
Group D: Afghanistan, Canada, New Zealand, South Africa, UAE
India grouped with Pakistan; sides to play each other in Colombo
Defending champions India - who defeated South Africa in the 2024 final to claim their second title - are in the same group as 2009 winners Pakistan with the sides meeting in Colombo on February 15.
Pakistan and India only currently play each other in global events and Asia Cups due to political tensions, with all games taking place on neutral territory.
India and Pakistan are joined in Group A by USA, Namibia and the Netherlands, with Pakistan playing Netherlands in the tournament opener in Colombo on Saturday February 7 (5.30am UK).
Group B comprises 2021 winners Australia, co-hosts and 2014 victors Sri Lanka, Ireland, Oman and Zimbabwe, while Group D features 2024 runners-up South Africa, New Zealand, Canada, Afghanistan and the United Arab Emirates.
There will be three games a day across the first round - at 5.30am, 9.30am and 1.30pm UK time - before that phase concludes on Friday February 20 as Australia take on Oman, with the Super 8s then beginning the following day.
Men's T20 World Cup winners
- 2007: India
- 2009: Pakistan
- 2010: England
- 2012: West Indies
- 2014: Sri Lanka
- 2016: West Indies
- 2021: Australia
- 2022: England
- 2024: India
How does the T20 World Cup work?
The sides meet the others in their pool once each in the group phase with the top two advancing to the Super 8 stage.
The Super 8s then features two pools of four with the top two after another round robin making the semi-finals.
The first semi-final (March 4) will be played in Colombo if Pakistan reach the knockouts or Kolkata if not, with the second (March 5) in Mumbai.
The final (March 8) will then be held at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad unless Pakistan qualify, in which case the showpiece game will take place in Colombo.
Venues for 2026 Men's T20 World Cup
India: Ahmedabad, New Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Mumbai
Sri Lanka: Colombo (R. Premadasa Stadium), Colombo (Sinhalese Sports Club), Kandy
2026 Men's T20 World Cup - full fixtures
All times UK and Ireland
Group stage
Saturday February 7
- Pakistan vs Netherlands (Colombo, 5.30am) - Group A
- West Indies vs Scotland (Kolkata, 9.30am) - Group C
- India vs USA (Mumbai, 1.30pm) - Group A
Sunday February 8
- New Zealand vs Afghanistan (Chennai, 5.30am) - Group D
- England vs Nepal (Mumbai, 9.30am) - Group C
- Sri Lanka vs Ireland (Colombo, 1.30pm) - Group B
Monday February 9
- Scotland vs Italy (Kolkata, 5.30am) - Group C
- Zimbabwe vs Oman (Colombo, 9.30am) - Group B
- South Africa vs Canada (Ahmedabad, 1.30pm) - Group D
Tuesday February 10
- Netherlands vs Namibia (Delhi, 5.30am) - Group A
- New Zealand vs UAE (Chennai, 9.30am) - Group D
- Pakistan vs USA (Colombo, 1.30pm) - Group A
Wednesday February 11
- South Africa vs Afghanistan (Ahmedabad, 5.30am) - Group D
- Australia vs Ireland (Colombo, 9.30am) - Group B
- England vs West Indies (Mumbai, 1.30pm) - Group C
Thursday February 12
- Sri Lanka vs Oman (Kandy, 5.30am) - Group B
- Nepal vs Italy (Mumbai, 9.30am) - Group C
- India vs Namibia (Delhi, 1.30pm) - Group A
Friday February 13
- Australia vs Zimbabwe (Colombo, 5.30am) - Group B
- Canada vs UAE (Delhi, 9.30am) - Group D
- USA vs Netherlands (Chennai, 1.30pm) - Group A
Saturday February 14
- Ireland vs Oman (Colombo, 5.30am) - Group B
- England vs Scotland (Kolkata, 9.30am) - Group C
- New Zealand vs South Africa (Ahmedabad, 1.30pm) - Group D
Sunday February 15
- West Indies vs Nepal (Mumbai, 5.30am) - Group C
- USA vs Namibia (Chennai, 9.30am) - Group A
- India vs Pakistan (Colombo, 1.30pm) - Group A
Monday February 16
- Afghanistan vs UAE (Delhi, 5.30am) - Group D
- England vs Italy (Kolkata, 9.30am) - Group C
- Australia vs Sri Lanka (Kandy, 1.30pm) - Group B
Tuesday February 17
- New Zealand vs Canada (Chennai, 5.30am) - Group D
- Ireland vs Zimbabwe (Kandy, 9.30am) - Group B
- Scotland vs Nepal (Mumbai, 1.30pm) - Group C
Wednesday February 18
- South Africa vs UAE (Delhi, 5.30am) - Group D
- Pakistan vs Namibia (Colombo, 9.30am) - Group A
- India vs Netherlands (Ahmedabad, 1.30pm) - Group A
Thursday February 19
- West Indies vs Italy (Kolkata, 5.30am) - Group C
- Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe (Colombo, 9.30am) - Group B
- Afghanistan vs Canada (Chennai, 1.30pm) - Group D
Friday February 20
- Australia vs Oman (Kandy, 1.30pm) - Group B
Super 8s
Saturday February 21
- Y2 vs Y3 (Colombo, 1.30pm)
Sunday February 22
- Y1 vs Y4 (Kandy, 9.30am)
- X1 v X4 (Ahmedabad, 1.30pm)
Monday February 23
- X2 vs X3 (Mumbai, 1.30pm)
Tuesday February 24
- Y1 vs Y3 (Kandy, 1.30pm)
Wednesday February 25
- Y2 vs Y4 (Colombo, 1.30pm)
Thursday February 26
- X3 vs X4 (Ahmedabad, 9.30am)
- X1 vs X2 (Chennai, 1.30pm)
Friday February 27
- Y1 vs Y2 (Colombo, 1.30pm)
Saturday February 28
- Y3 v Y4 (Kandy, 1.30pm)
Sunday March 1
- X2 v X4 (Delhi, 9.30am)
- X1 vs X3 (Kolkata, 1.30pm)
Knockout rounds
Wednesday March 4
- Semi-final 1 (Kolkata or Colombo, 1.30pm)
Thursday March 5
- Semi-final 2 (Mumbai, 1.30pm)
Sunday March 8
- Final (Ahmedabad or Colombo, 1.30pm)
How teams qualified for T20 World Cup
- India (qualified as hosts)
- Sri Lanka (qualified as hosts)
- England (qualified on performance in last T20 World Cup)
- Afghanistan (qualified on performance in last T20 World Cup)
- Australia (qualified on performance in last T20 World Cup)
- Bangladesh* (qualified on performance in last T20 World Cup)
- South Africa (qualified on performance in last T20 World Cup)
- USA (qualified on performance in last T20 World Cup)
- West Indies (qualified on performance in last T20 World Cup)
- Ireland (qualified via T20I rankings)
- New Zealand (qualified via T20I rankings)
- Pakistan (qualified via T20I rankings)
- Italy** (came through Europe Qualifier)
- Netherlands (came through Europe Qualifier)
- Canada (came through Americas Qualifier)
- Namibia (came through Africa Qualifier)
- Zimbabwe (came through Africa Qualifier)
- Nepal (came through Asia-Pacific Regional Final)
- Oman (came through Asia-Pacific Regional Final)
- United Arab Emirates (came through Asia-Pacific Regional Final)
*Bangladesh were replaced by Scotland, the highest-ranked non-qualifiers, on January 24
**Italy are the only debutants in this edition of the T20 World Cup