2026 T20 World Cup: Adil Rashid and Rehan Ahmed face visa delays for England ahead of tournament in India

Rehan Ahmed and Adil Rashid have not had visas issued for the 2026 men's T20 World Cup, starting on February 7.

Sky Sports News understands that the delay means both players - who are of Pakistani heritage - will not travel with the rest of the squad to Sri Lanka this weekend for warm-up games, which include three ODIs and three T20Is.

It is understood that as things stand both players will travel to India for England's first game against Nepal in Mumbai on February 8.

The England & Wales Cricket Board are understood to be working with the Indian government, BCCI and ICC to resolve and expedite the issue.

Visa delays for Pakistani heritage players travelling to play cricket in India is not an uncommon issue. Shoaib Bashir missed England's first Test against India two years ago due to delays, while Saqib Mahmood has had similar issues.

It is understood that there is no objection from the Indian government to issue visas and the ECB are confident they will be able to travel in time for the start of the tournament.

Image: Harry Brook will captain the England white-ball team in the T20 World Cup

England play three ODIs and three T20s in Sri Lanka from January 22, and white-ball captain Harry Brook may have limited spin options at his disposal.

Liam Dawson is the only other specialist spinner in the squad, and Will Jacks and Jacob Bethell may be required to do more bowling than expected if the absent duo do not arrive in time to play in the matches.

First ODI (Thursday January 22) - R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo (9am)

R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo (9am) Second ODI (Saturday January 24) - R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo (9am)

R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo (9am) Third ODI (Tuesday January 27) - R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo (9am)

R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo (9am) First T20 (Friday January 30) - Pallekele Cricket Stadium, Pallekele (1.30pm)

Pallekele Cricket Stadium, Pallekele (1.30pm) Second T20 (Sunday February 1) - Pallekele Cricket Stadium, Pallekele (1.30pm)

Pallekele Cricket Stadium, Pallekele (1.30pm) Third T20 (Tuesday February 3) - Pallekele Cricket Stadium, Pallekele (1.30pm)

All times UK and Ireland

Group stage

Saturday February 7

Pakistan vs Netherlands (Colombo, 5.30am) - Group A

West Indies vs Bangladesh (Kolkata, 9.30am) - Group C

India vs USA (Mumbai, 1.30pm) - Group A

Sunday February 8

New Zealand vs Afghanistan (Chennai, 5.30am) - Group D

England vs Nepal (Mumbai, 9.30am) - Group C

Sri Lanka vs Ireland (Colombo, 1.30pm) - Group B

Monday February 9

Bangladesh vs Italy (Kolkata, 5.30am) - Group C

Zimbabwe vs Oman (Colombo, 9.30am) - Group B

South Africa vs Canada (Ahmedabad, 1.30pm) - Group D

Tuesday February 10

Netherlands vs Namibia (Delhi, 5.30am) - Group A

New Zealand vs UAE (Chennai, 9.30am) - Group D

Pakistan vs USA (Colombo, 1.30pm) - Group A

Wednesday February 11

South Africa vs Afghanistan (Ahmedabad, 5.30am) - Group D

Australia vs Ireland (Colombo, 9.30am) - Group B

England vs West Indies (Mumbai, 1.30pm) - Group C

Thursday February 12

Sri Lanka vs Oman (Kandy, 5.30am) - Group B

Nepal vs Italy (Mumbai, 9.30am) - Group C

India vs Namibia (Delhi, 1.30pm) - Group A

Friday February 13

Australia vs Zimbabwe (Colombo, 5.30am) - Group B

Canada vs UAE (Delhi, 9.30am) - Group D

USA vs Netherlands (Chennai, 1.30pm) - Group A

Saturday February 14

Ireland vs Oman (Colombo, 5.30am) - Group B

England vs Bangladesh (Kolkata, 9.30am) - Group C

New Zealand vs South Africa (Ahmedabad, 1.30pm) - Group D

Sunday February 15

West Indies vs Nepal (Mumbai, 5.30am) - Group C

USA vs Namibia (Chennai, 9.30am) - Group A

India vs Pakistan (Colombo, 1.30pm) - Group A

Monday February 16

Afghanistan vs UAE (Delhi, 5.30am) - Group D

England vs Italy (Kolkata, 9.30am) - Group C

Australia vs Sri Lanka (Kandy, 1.30pm) - Group B

Tuesday February 17

New Zealand vs Canada (Chennai, 5.30am) - Group D

Ireland vs Zimbabwe (Kandy, 9.30am) - Group B

Bangladesh vs Nepal (Mumbai, 1.30pm) - Group C

Wednesday February 18

South Africa vs UAE (Delhi, 5.30am) - Group D

Pakistan vs Namibia (Colombo, 9.30am) - Group A

India vs Netherlands (Ahmedabad, 1.30pm) - Group A

Thursday February 19

West Indies vs Italy (Kolkata, 5.30am) - Group C

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe (Colombo, 9.30am) - Group B

Afghanistan vs Canada (Chennai, 1.30pm) - Group D

Friday February 20

Australia vs Oman (Kandy, 1.30pm) - Group B

Super 8s

Saturday February 21

Y2 vs Y3 (Colombo, 1.30pm)

Sunday February 22

Y1 vs Y4 (Kandy, 9.30am)

X1 v X4 (Ahmedabad, 1.30pm)

Monday February 23

X2 vs X3 (Mumbai, 1.30pm)

Tuesday February 24

Y1 vs Y3 (Kandy, 1.30pm)

Wednesday February 25

Y2 vs Y4 (Colombo, 1.30pm)

Thursday February 26

X3 vs X4 (Ahmedabad, 9.30am)

X1 vs X2 (Chennai, 1.30pm)

Friday February 27

Y1 vs Y2 (Colombo, 1.30pm)

Saturday February 28

Y3 v Y4 (Kandy, 1.30pm)

Sunday March 1

X2 v X4 (Delhi, 9.30am)

X1 vs X3 (Kolkata, 1.30pm)

Knockout rounds

Wednesday March 4

Semi-final 1 (Kolkata or Colombo, 1.30pm)

Thursday March 5

Semi-final 2 (Mumbai, 1.30pm)

Sunday March 8