2026 T20 World Cup: Adil Rashid and Rehan Ahmed face visa delays for England ahead of tournament in India
England & Wales Cricket Board working with the Indian government, BCCI and ICC to resolve issue ahead of England's first game of 2026 men's T20 World Cup against Nepal in Mumbai on February 8; tournament runs from February 7 to March 8, live on Sky Sports
Thursday 15 January 2026 11:37, UK
Rehan Ahmed and Adil Rashid have not had visas issued for the 2026 men's T20 World Cup, starting on February 7.
Sky Sports News understands that the delay means both players - who are of Pakistani heritage - will not travel with the rest of the squad to Sri Lanka this weekend for warm-up games, which include three ODIs and three T20Is.
It is understood that as things stand both players will travel to India for England's first game against Nepal in Mumbai on February 8.
The England & Wales Cricket Board are understood to be working with the Indian government, BCCI and ICC to resolve and expedite the issue.
Visa delays for Pakistani heritage players travelling to play cricket in India is not an uncommon issue. Shoaib Bashir missed England's first Test against India two years ago due to delays, while Saqib Mahmood has had similar issues.
It is understood that there is no objection from the Indian government to issue visas and the ECB are confident they will be able to travel in time for the start of the tournament.
England play three ODIs and three T20s in Sri Lanka from January 22, and white-ball captain Harry Brook may have limited spin options at his disposal.
Liam Dawson is the only other specialist spinner in the squad, and Will Jacks and Jacob Bethell may be required to do more bowling than expected if the absent duo do not arrive in time to play in the matches.
England white-ball tour to Sri Lanka - January and February
- First ODI (Thursday January 22) - R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo (9am)
- Second ODI (Saturday January 24) - R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo (9am)
- Third ODI (Tuesday January 27) - R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo (9am)
- First T20 (Friday January 30) - Pallekele Cricket Stadium, Pallekele (1.30pm)
- Second T20 (Sunday February 1) - Pallekele Cricket Stadium, Pallekele (1.30pm)
- Third T20 (Tuesday February 3) - Pallekele Cricket Stadium, Pallekele (1.30pm)
2026 Men's T20 World Cup - full fixtures
All times UK and Ireland
Group stage
Saturday February 7
- Pakistan vs Netherlands (Colombo, 5.30am) - Group A
- West Indies vs Bangladesh (Kolkata, 9.30am) - Group C
- India vs USA (Mumbai, 1.30pm) - Group A
Sunday February 8
- New Zealand vs Afghanistan (Chennai, 5.30am) - Group D
- England vs Nepal (Mumbai, 9.30am) - Group C
- Sri Lanka vs Ireland (Colombo, 1.30pm) - Group B
Monday February 9
- Bangladesh vs Italy (Kolkata, 5.30am) - Group C
- Zimbabwe vs Oman (Colombo, 9.30am) - Group B
- South Africa vs Canada (Ahmedabad, 1.30pm) - Group D
Tuesday February 10
- Netherlands vs Namibia (Delhi, 5.30am) - Group A
- New Zealand vs UAE (Chennai, 9.30am) - Group D
- Pakistan vs USA (Colombo, 1.30pm) - Group A
Wednesday February 11
- South Africa vs Afghanistan (Ahmedabad, 5.30am) - Group D
- Australia vs Ireland (Colombo, 9.30am) - Group B
- England vs West Indies (Mumbai, 1.30pm) - Group C
Thursday February 12
- Sri Lanka vs Oman (Kandy, 5.30am) - Group B
- Nepal vs Italy (Mumbai, 9.30am) - Group C
- India vs Namibia (Delhi, 1.30pm) - Group A
Friday February 13
- Australia vs Zimbabwe (Colombo, 5.30am) - Group B
- Canada vs UAE (Delhi, 9.30am) - Group D
- USA vs Netherlands (Chennai, 1.30pm) - Group A
Saturday February 14
- Ireland vs Oman (Colombo, 5.30am) - Group B
- England vs Bangladesh (Kolkata, 9.30am) - Group C
- New Zealand vs South Africa (Ahmedabad, 1.30pm) - Group D
Sunday February 15
- West Indies vs Nepal (Mumbai, 5.30am) - Group C
- USA vs Namibia (Chennai, 9.30am) - Group A
- India vs Pakistan (Colombo, 1.30pm) - Group A
Monday February 16
- Afghanistan vs UAE (Delhi, 5.30am) - Group D
- England vs Italy (Kolkata, 9.30am) - Group C
- Australia vs Sri Lanka (Kandy, 1.30pm) - Group B
Tuesday February 17
- New Zealand vs Canada (Chennai, 5.30am) - Group D
- Ireland vs Zimbabwe (Kandy, 9.30am) - Group B
- Bangladesh vs Nepal (Mumbai, 1.30pm) - Group C
Wednesday February 18
- South Africa vs UAE (Delhi, 5.30am) - Group D
- Pakistan vs Namibia (Colombo, 9.30am) - Group A
- India vs Netherlands (Ahmedabad, 1.30pm) - Group A
Thursday February 19
- West Indies vs Italy (Kolkata, 5.30am) - Group C
- Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe (Colombo, 9.30am) - Group B
- Afghanistan vs Canada (Chennai, 1.30pm) - Group D
Friday February 20
- Australia vs Oman (Kandy, 1.30pm) - Group B
Super 8s
Saturday February 21
- Y2 vs Y3 (Colombo, 1.30pm)
Sunday February 22
- Y1 vs Y4 (Kandy, 9.30am)
- X1 v X4 (Ahmedabad, 1.30pm)
Monday February 23
- X2 vs X3 (Mumbai, 1.30pm)
Tuesday February 24
- Y1 vs Y3 (Kandy, 1.30pm)
Wednesday February 25
- Y2 vs Y4 (Colombo, 1.30pm)
Thursday February 26
- X3 vs X4 (Ahmedabad, 9.30am)
- X1 vs X2 (Chennai, 1.30pm)
Friday February 27
- Y1 vs Y2 (Colombo, 1.30pm)
Saturday February 28
- Y3 v Y4 (Kandy, 1.30pm)
Sunday March 1
- X2 v X4 (Delhi, 9.30am)
- X1 vs X3 (Kolkata, 1.30pm)
Knockout rounds
Wednesday March 4
- Semi-final 1 (Kolkata or Colombo, 1.30pm)
Thursday March 5
- Semi-final 2 (Mumbai, 1.30pm)
Sunday March 8
- Final (Ahmedabad or Colombo, 1.30pm)