The Hundred: Manchester Super Giants retain Jos Buttler and unveil elephant logo as part of team rebrand

Jos Buttler has been retained by the newly-named Manchester Super Giants in The Hundred, with the team formerly known as the Originals also unveiling their new branding that features an elephant on their logo.

The switch to 'Super Giants' was to be expected, with new owners the RPSG Group also in charge of Indian Premier League side Lucknow Super Giants and SA20 team Durban's Super Giants, who Buttler also plays for.

It is unclear what the link is to the elephant logo, with it differing from the branding used by both Lucknow and Durban franchises, but it is one of a number of changes ahead of the 2026 season of The Hundred.

New signings for Manchester Super Giants Jos Buttler (retained)

Sophie Ecclestone (retained)

Heinrich Klaasen (retained)

Noor Ahmad (retained)

Liam Dawson

Meg Lanning

Smriti Mandhana

Oval Invincibles have been renamed MI London and Northern Superchargers are now Sunrisers Leeds, in keeping with their new owners who also run franchises in the IPL and SA20.

Manchester Super Giants also announced on Thursday that Buttler has been retained by the men's team, along with former South African international batter Heinrich Klaasen and Afghanistan spinner Noor Ahmad.

Image: England spinner Sophie Ecclestone has been retained by Manchester Super Giants

England star spinner Sophie Ecclestone has been retained by the Manchester women's side, with former Australia captain Meg Lanning and Indian opener Smriti Mandhana added as new signings, as well as Liam Dawson to the men's squad.

The Hundred auction is likely to take place in March 2026, with teams allowed to make up to four pre-auction signings before the end of January.

Buttler 'can't wait' to get started with Super Giants

"The summer will come around quickly. And I can't wait to get started as the Manchester Super Giants," Buttler told Sky Sports News.

"I've loved being a part of The Hundred. I think it's such a fantastic tournament and it's now taking on a new story in its history, with the investment and the Manchester Super Giants coming under that Super Giants umbrella.

"I was part of it in Durban, I've loved being part of that environment, and I love playing cricket at Old Trafford. It's a great place to play."

Manchester Super Giants owner Sanjiv Goenka said of the announcement of the team's new identity: "I'm very excited about this participation and the fact Manchester is part of the Super Giants family.

"Manchester is a great sporting city and frankly it's a privilege to play a small role in that journey of sports in Manchester.

"It's delightful to have leaders, match-winners, unbelievable athletes like Jos with us and to integrate Manchester with the Super Giants family is a dream come true."

He added: "Jos was our first signing. Heinrich Klaasen, another world-class batter, match winner was our second. We went with Noor Ahmad, the Afghan spinner, and our fourth signing was Liam Dawson, who played for the London Spirit last year.

"For the women's side, we went for a combination of experience and youth. Meg Lanning has been captain of Australia, has been part of seven World Cup campaigns and has a habit of winning.

"Smriti Mandhana from India is an unbelievable athlete and Sophie Ecclestone brings in the local flavour. She's a great young bowler and a proven match-winner, so we are delighted with our signings."