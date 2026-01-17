Damien Martyn: Former Australia cricketer out of coma after contracting meningitis

Former Australia batter Damien Martyn has revealed he is out of an induced coma and recovering at home after he was left with a "50-50 chance of survival".

The 54-year-old, who played 67 Test matches between 1992 and 2006 and won two World Cups, was hospitalised in December after he contracted meningitis.

However, writing on X on Saturday, accompanied with a picture of him on the beach, Martyn said: "This post is A BIG thank you to ALL my family, friends and so many other people who have reached out to me!

"On December 27 2025 my life was taken out of my hands when meningitis took over my brain, and unbeknownst to me I was placed into a paralysed coma for eight days to help me fight this awful disease. And that I did! Fight that is!

"After being given a 50/50 chance of surviving, I came out of the induced coma eight days later… not able to walk or talk. And yet four days after that, with the doctors in disbelief, I walked, I talked and proved to them all why I should be released from hospital to start my recovery.

"So happy to be home, to be able to put my feet in the sand on the beach and to start thanking all those people that reached out to me and my family in their unwavering support.

"This experience has reminded me of how fragile life is, how quickly everything can change and how precious time is! Bring on 2026… I'm back!"