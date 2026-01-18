BBL: Steve Smith booed by Gabba crowd after complaining about sight screen in game against Brisbane Heat

Steve Smith was booed by the Gabba crowd during Sydney Sixers' win over Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash League after complaining about spectators near the sight screen to his former team-mate Usman Khawaja.

Smith walked straight down the wicket, visibly irritated, before pointing towards the crowd who waved back in response.

The Australian was able to compose himself to score 54 runs from 40 balls for the Sixers before he was bowled out with five overs remaining.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Steve Smith launches a huge 107-metre six off Nathan McAndrew into the SCG roof during the Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder Big Bash League match

Jack Edwards and England's Sam Curran finished off the game as Sixers won by five wickets to progress to Tuesday qualifier, where they will face Perth Scorchers, live on Sky Sports.

This win comes after Smith was involved with more drama on Friday when he knocked back a run from Babar Azam, so that he would be able to take strike during the Power Surge.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Drama in the middle of the SCG as Steve Smith refuses a run to smash 32 runs in an over before his team-mate Babar Azam lashes out

After the incident, Azam hit the boundary rope showing his frustration.

However, Smith explained ahead of Sunday's game that the two are on good terms, complimenting Azam's batting.

"Nah he's good, we were chatting before. I thought he batted really nice the other night," Smith said.

"We had a good partnership, put on a few. We were chatting about our golf before. He's looking forward to tonight, hopefully we get off to a good start again."