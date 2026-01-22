Luke Wright: England announce first post-Ashes change with national selector to step down after T20 World Cup

England men's national selector Luke Wright is to step down from his position following the T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka next month.

It is the first change to the England setup following the disappointing 4-1 Ashes series loss in Australia, with head coach Brendon McCullum continuing to lead the team into the World Cup.

England managing director of men's cricket Rob Key has also remained in his role, with Wright - appointed in November 2022 - keen to thank Key specifically as he announced his exit.

"It has been a true honour and privilege to serve as an England men's selector over the past three years," Wright said. "I have fully immersed myself in the role and am incredibly proud of the players we have brought through.

"The role demands significant travel and time away from home and with a young family the time feels right to pass the baton on to the next person.

"I now look forward with real interest and enthusiasm to whatever cricketing roles the future may hold.

"I would like to say a big thank you to my colleagues at the ECB, the players and coaches I've worked alongside and especially Rob Key, who trusted me with such a responsibility."

Key added: "I have absolutely loved working with Luke. His contribution to English cricket has been exceptional and I trust his judgement as much as anyone. He has added so much more to this role than just being a selector.

"I'm very sad to see him go and I wish him and his family all the best for the future. I have no doubt that at some stage down the road he will enhance English cricket once again."

England re-hire 2005 Ashes pace coach Cooley

Wright's decision comes a day after England announced the return of Troy Cooley as men's elite national pace bowling lead.

Image: Troy Cooley has previously worked in the coaching set ups of boith England and Australia

The 60-year-old Australian was part of the England coaching team for the famous 2005 Ashes victory before leaving in 2006.

England have not had a full-time fast-bowling coach with the men's senior team since Jon Lewis left the set-up in McCullum's first summer in charge of the Test side, in 2022.

Since then, James Anderson, Tim Southee and David Saker have all worked as ad hoc fast-bowling consultants.

Key, said: "Troy is one of the very best coaches in the world whose record over more than two decades speaks for itself.

"He has coached and developed the best pace bowlers in all conditions and his vast experience and knowledge will not only benefit the England men's team but also help to nurture the next wave of fast-bowling talent."

England have also re-hired Carl Hopkinson as a short-term fielding coach after the team toured Australia without a specialist fielding coach and missed 18 chances across the series.

