England vs West Indies: Free live cricket stream from ICC T20 World Cup on the Sky Sports App
Harry Brook's side play a crucial group stage fixture in Mumbai on Wednesday February 11 with coverage starting at 1pm ahead of the first ball at 1.30pm; download the Sky Sports App now to access our live stream
Friday 23 January 2026 12:31, UK
Stream England vs West Indies at the ICC T20 World Cup live on the Sky Sports App.
England's second game of the tournament takes place in Mumbai on Wednesday February 11 with coverage starting at 1pm ahead of the first ball at 1.30pm.
Watch every moment live as Harry Brook - who captains England at a World Cup for the first time - seeks victory with coach Brendon McCullum under pressure following England's Ashes disappointment this winter.
Does it cost to use the Sky Sports App?
No! The Sky Sports App is free to use and there are loads of benefits, even if you're not a Sky Sports subscriber.
For the best experience, make sure to sign in with your Sky iD (free and simple for all users to create).
Benefits and features include:
- FREE Premier League highlights just after full-time!
- FREE highlights from the EFL, WSL and SPFL, every F1 race and Super League game, all major golf tournaments including the Ryder Cup and Masters, all major darts including the World Championship and Premier League Darts, all England Cricket home games, US Open tennis, ATP and WTA Tours, Lions tour, NFL and Netball
- The latest and most trusted breaking news from your favourite sports with push notifications for your favourites
- Our 24/7 Transfer Centre keeps you up-to-date with the latest rumours and deals
- Expert analysis from Jamie Carragher, Gary Neville, Michael Atherton, Nasser Hussain, Martin Brundle and more
- Follow your favourites! Add your teams and sports to see more of what matters to you.
- Keep across live scores and plan your fixture diary
What is Sky iD?
Sky iD is a single username and password to access all of Sky's online services. Sky iD is freely available. You just need to register by providing an email address. You can access Sky iD from the app More menu.
Extra benefits if you subscribe to Sky Sports
Got Sky Sports? You get even more...
- Watch all 12 Sky Sports channels LIVE including Sky Sports Cricket
- Watch every match from the men and women's T20 World Cup's in 2026
- Watch every England Cricket home match (all formats) in 2026
- Watch at least 215 Premier League games
- At least 118 Women's Super League matches
- More than 1,000 EFL games - including your team over 20 times a season and every Carabao Cup game
- Watch every F1 race on your device and experience live races from inside the car of your favourite driver with our onboard feature
- Choose your court! Stream thousands of tennis matches
- Every match from the men's Super League
- Stream live sport not on TV, including Bundesliga, Netball and Big Bash League
Please note:
The Live TV feature and selected Video on Demand content is only available in the UK and Ireland. Additional mobile network and/or WiFi charges may apply.
