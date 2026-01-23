England vs West Indies: Free live cricket stream from ICC T20 World Cup on the Sky Sports App

Stream England vs West Indies at the ICC T20 World Cup live on the Sky Sports App.

England's second game of the tournament takes place in Mumbai on Wednesday February 11 with coverage starting at 1pm ahead of the first ball at 1.30pm.

Watch every moment live as Harry Brook - who captains England at a World Cup for the first time - seeks victory with coach Brendon McCullum under pressure following England's Ashes disappointment this winter.

Ahead of the game, make sure you download the latest version onto your phone or tablet.

Download the Sky Sports App on:

Does it cost to use the Sky Sports App?

No! The Sky Sports App is free to use and there are loads of benefits, even if you're not a Sky Sports subscriber.

For the best experience, make sure to sign in with your Sky iD (free and simple for all users to create).

Benefits and features include:

FREE Premier League highlights just after full-time!

FREE highlights from the EFL , WSL and SPFL , every F1 race and Super League game , all major golf tournaments including the Ryder Cup and Masters, all major darts including the World Championship and Premier League Darts , all England Cricket home games , US Open tennis , ATP and WTA Tours , Lions tour , NFL and Netball

, and , and , all major golf tournaments including the and all major darts including the and , all , , , , and The latest and most trusted breaking news from your favourite sports with push notifications for your favourites

from your favourite sports with push notifications for your favourites Our 24/7 Transfer Centre keeps you up-to-date with the latest rumours and deals

keeps you up-to-date with the latest rumours and deals Expert analysis from Jamie Carragher, Gary Neville, Michael Atherton, Nasser Hussain, Martin Brundle and more

from Jamie Carragher, Gary Neville, Michael Atherton, Nasser Hussain, Martin Brundle and more Follow your favourites! Add your teams and sports to see more of what matters to you.

Add your teams and sports to see more of what matters to you. Keep across live scores and plan your fixture diary

What is Sky iD?

Sky iD is a single username and password to access all of Sky's online services. Sky iD is freely available. You just need to register by providing an email address. You can access Sky iD from the app More menu.

Extra benefits if you subscribe to Sky Sports

Got Sky Sports? You get even more...

Image: Watch Sky Sports events live from the app

Please note:

The Live TV feature and selected Video on Demand content is only available in the UK and Ireland. Additional mobile network and/or WiFi charges may apply.

The Sky Sports App is available to download now on:

Sky's Privacy Notice explains how Sky uses your information. You can view this notice at: https://www.sky.com/help/articles/sky-privacy-and-cookies-notice

Please read the Terms & Conditions carefully before using the app.

This app supports iOS 14 and above, and Android 8 and above