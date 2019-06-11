Lewis Gregory stars for Somerset as wickets tumble at Canterbury

Lewis Gregory took seven wickets in the day for Somerset at Canterbury

Twenty-two wickets fell in the day as leaders Somerset and Kent made up for lost time in their Specsavers County Championship Division One game at Canterbury.

Lewis Gregory took 6-32 as Somerset skittled Kent for 139 on day two, something of a recovery for the hosts who had found themselves 45-5 inside 12 overs.

Somerset were then in trouble themselves at 14-3 but a half-century from Tom Banton (63) helped them to eek out a 30-run first-innings lead despite the best efforts of Harry Podmore (3-37), Grant Stewart (3-37) and Matt Milnes (3-39).

Kent were 24-2 at the close, to trail by six, with Gregory claiming his seventh scalp of the day when he trapped Zak Crawley lbw.

Mark Stoneman, Ben Foakes and Jamie Smith, on his County Championship debut, all made half-centuries on day two of Surrey's clash with Yorkshire. Surrey vs Yorkshire scorecard

After day one was washed out, Surrey were put in to bat and, after a flurry of wickets in the evening session, were 290-8 by the close with Yorkshire captain Steven Patterson taking 4-71.

Ben Foakes made 62 and shared a 118-run partnership with Jamie Smith

After Stoneman's brisk 61, Foakes (62) and Smith (56) put on 118 for the fifth wicket before both were dismissed as Yorkshire hit back late in the day.

Nottinghamshire and Hampshire are heading for a draw after day three of their clash at Welbeck went the same way as day two and was rained off without a ball being bowled. Notts vs Hants scorecard

Hampshire will resume on 93-2 in reply to Notts' 162 if the weather allows on day four.

Division Two leaders Lancashire were unable to push home their advantage away to Worcestershire as day two at New Road was washed out. Worcs vs Lancs scorecard

The visitors will hope to start their first innings on day three after bowling Worcestershire out for 98 on day one.

An unbeaten century from Ricardo Vasconcelos helped Northamptonshire to move into a one-run lead over Durham at the end of day two at Emirates Riverside. Durham vs Northants scorecard

The opener was 105 not out at stumps with Northants 254-6. Temba Bavuma had earlier made 43 while Brett Hutton (34no) also made a useful contribution.

Durham were bowled out for 253 in the morning session with a 154-run partnership between Ben Raine (82) and Brydon Carse (77no) eventually broken by Hutton (2-42).

Will Beer batted throughout the first day as Sussex closed on 257-5 against Gloucestershire at Arundel. Sussex vs Gloucs scorecard

The opener faced 276 balls in the day and was unbeaten on 76 at stumps, with David Wiese 14 not out at the other end.

Stiaan van Zyl (54) also hit a half-century before falling to Gloucestershire left-armer David Payne (2-37).

The game between Leicestershire and Middlesex at Grace Road looks increasingly like ending in a draw with no play possible for the second day running, the sides will try to start the match for a third time on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Glamorgan reached 167-5 before bad light brought day one of their clash with Derbyshire to an early close in Swansea. Glamorgan vs Derbyshire scorecard

Marnus Labuschagne (37) top-scored for Glamorgan before he was dismissed by Luis Reece (2-18) and was one of a number of batsmen to be dismissed having made a start.