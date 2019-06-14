Gloucestershire's Gareth Roderick strikes century in draw with Sussex

Gareth Roderick hit 15 fours and a six off 246 deliveries

Gloucestershire's Gareth Roderick ended a three-year wait for a Specsavers County Championship century as his side drew their Division Two match with Sussex at Arundel.

SCORECARD

The 27-year-old South African made 158 - his first hundred outside Gloucestershire since 2013 - and Ryan Higgins weighed in with a career-best 119 not out as their side made 444-6 declared in reply to Sussex's 351-8 declared before the teams shook hands at 4.50pm.

Both sides take 10 points and Sussex remain third in the table with Gloucestershire fifth.

As expected, the clash between Glamorgan and Derbyshire also ended in a draw.

SCORECARD

On a surface which produced 1,176 runs for the loss of 17 wickets a stalemate always looked likely and, with Glamorgan 184-2 in their second innings, the captains shook hands.

That came after Derbyshire had declared their first innings on 598-5, their fifth-highest total in First Class cricket.