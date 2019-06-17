Simon Harmer takes 7-38 as Essex complete innings win over Hampshire inside two days

Off-spinner Simon Harmer took 7-38 as Essex beat Hampshire at Chelmsford

Simon Harmer took seven second-innings wickets as Essex wrapped up a comprehensive innings victory over Hampshire inside two days in Specsavers County Championship Division One.

The South African off-spinner finished with 12 wickets in the match as Hampshire were bowled out for just 88 in their second innings to lose by an innings and eight runs.

Essex began the day on 147-3 and although they were bowled out for 214 before lunch, early wickets from Jamie Porter (2-19), including Ajinkya Rahane for his second duck in the match, and Harmer's exploits ensured they did not have to bat again.

The win takes Essex to within seven points of Hampshire in second place, with a game in hand.

Gary Ballance hit a half-century and David Willey made 46 as Yorkshire overcame a middle-order collapse to reach stumps on 208-8 against Warwickshire at York. Yorks vs Warks scorecard

The hosts went from 93-1 to 101-6 in little more than 10 overs, Craig Miles (4-32) and Oliver Hannon-Dolby (3-60) doing the damage for Warwickshire, before Ballance and Willey halted the slide.

Gary Ballance hit a half-century to halt a Yorkshire collapse

The pair added 44 for the sixth wicket and Willey put on 60 with Steven Patterson (36no), only to be bowled by Miles shortly before rain curtailed the day's play.

Zak Crawley scored a valuable century as Kent recovered from 100-5 to post 309 against Nottinghamshire at Tunbridge Wells. Kent vs Notts scorecard

The opener was the only batsman in the top six to reach double figures and had made 111 before he was bowled by Australian fast bowler James Pattinson (6-73).

Grant Stewart made 59 and Harry Podmore hit an unbeaten 49 but Pattinson, with the help of Luke Fletcher (2-77) and Jake Ball (2-59), wrapped up the Kent innings and, in reply, Notts were 30-0 at stumps.

James Anderson took 5-18 as Division Two leaders Lancashire bowled Derbyshire out for 153 on day one at the County Ground. Derbs vs Lancs scorecard

James Anderson was in the wickets again for Lancashire

Rain prevented any play before lunch but once the action did get underway, Lancashire's seamers got to work with Graham Onions taking the first three wickets before Anderson worked his magic.

Derbyshire managed to recover from 24-5 and 91-8 and also removed Keaton Jennings before the close as Lancashire finished the day on 8-1.

Centuries from Sam Robson and Paul Stirling helped Middlesex take the upper hand on day two of their game with Glamorgan. Middlesex vs Glamorgan scorecard

Robson's 107, his first hundred of the season, and 138 from Stirling set Middlesex, who started the day on 151-3, on their way to a strong first-innings total of 410.

Nicholas Selman was run out without facing a ball as Glamorgan's reply got off to the worst possible start but a half-century from Marnus Labuschagne (51) improved their situation and the visitors were 112-3 at the close.

Hassan Azad and Neil Dexter shared a monster 320-run stand for the second wicket as Leicestershire made Gloucestershire toil for much of the first day at Grace Road. Leics vs Gloucs scorecard

After Paul Horton fell in the fourth over, Azad (137) and Dexter (180) stayed together for the next 85 and piled on the runs.

The pair were both dismissed as Gloucestershire ended a difficult day strongly, taking four late wickets to leave Leicestershire 343-5 going into day two.