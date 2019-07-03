Jack Leach and Dom Bess spin Somerset to victory against Hampshire

Somerset's Jack Leach (left) celebrates the wicket of Sam Northeast

Somerset spinners Jack Leach and Dom Bess kept their side ahead in the County Championship title race after bowling Hampshire out for just 104.

Set an unlikely 418 to win at Taunton, Hampshire were dismissed in only 34.2 overs, with Leach taking 3-14 and Bess 2-12 to wrap up Somerset's sixth win in eight games. SCORECARD

James Fuller (35) and Sam Northeast (23) were the only visiting batsmen to reach double figures as Somerset's 313-run success kept them top of Division One.

However, second-placed Essex closed the gap to 15 points after completing victory by an innings and 121 runs against rock-bottom Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge. SCORECARD

Resuming at 100-5 in their second innings, the home side could not delay Essex for long as spinner Simon Harmer finished with 4-35.

Nottinghamshire's new overseas signing Ravi Ashwin hit 35 before he was last man out as his side folded for 183.

A full County Championship round-up will appear here at the end of play.