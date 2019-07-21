Kent's Alex Blake smashes back-to-back sixes to seal dramatic Vitality Blast win over Hampshire

Alex Blake hit back-to-back sixes to seal Kent's victory over Hampshire with a ball to spare

Alex Blake dragged Kent Spitfires to an incredible two-wicket Vitality Blast victory over Hampshire to replicate his 2015 heroics.

Big-hitting Blake powered 57 off 38 balls to maintain the Spitfires' 100 per cent record in the competition, having come to the crease with his side in dire straits.

Four years ago, Blake left the Ageas Bowl crowd open-mouthed as he crashed 71 in 30 balls, having arrived at the crease at 70-5 chasing 178.

On this occasion, the 30-year-old walked out at 41-4, still requiring 105, and took Kent over the line by striking back-to-back sixes from the final Chris Wood over to secure two points from a tight encounter with a ball to spare.

All-rounders Steven Croft and Glenn Maxwell hit half-centuries as Lancashire brushed Durham aside by 72 runs in a one-sided Vitality Blast clash at Emirates Old Trafford.

Powerful with the bat and clinical with the ball and in the field, the Lightning claimed their first win in their second North Group game after Friday's no result at Leicestershire.

Steven Croft top-scored for Lancashire with an unbeaten 65 as they thumped Durham at Old Trafford

Watched by a non-Roses record crowd of 13,710 for the club's Community Day, Croft and Australia international Maxwell underpinned an imposing 189-3 having elected to bat.

In response, Durham, who have now won one and lost one, did not threaten the target and were bowled out for 117 inside 17 overs, including opener Scott Steel's spirited 58.

Fidel Edwards made one of the most spectacular starts in Vitality Blast history to set Birmingham Bears motoring to a seven-wicket victory over Leicestershire in front of a bumper crowd at Edgbaston. Birmingham vs Leics scorecard

The West Indian paceman, making his debut on loan from Hampshire, took wickets with his first, third and sixth balls to leave the Foxes in immediate disarray at 2-3 after one over.

There was no way back from that for the visitors who mustered only 115-9, Edwards finishing with 4-22 while captain Jeetan Patel added 2-24.

To the delight of most in the noisy Edgbaston crowd, the Bears then eased to 117-3 from 14.5 overs thanks to Sam Hain, who struck 31 from 33 balls and Australian debutant Ashton Agar whose 41 not out came off 28 deliveries.

