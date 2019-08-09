Rainbow Laces: ECB and domestic cricket activates LGBT+ inclusion campaign

Cricket players, fans, officials and others involved in the game are being invited to wear Rainbow Laces this weekend

Stonewall's Rainbow Laces campaign is to be activated by the ECB in domestic T20 cricket this weekend for the third consecutive year.

The campaign, which carries the slogan 'make sport everyone's game' and is supported by Sky Sports as a member of TeamPride, will be visible at Vitality Blast and Kia Super League fixtures from Friday through to Monday.

The ECB is activating Rainbow Laces in T20 cricket for the third consecutive year

Yorkshire Diamonds are one of the 24 men's and women's one-day teams in action over the weekend. Speaking ahead of their game against Loughborough Lightning on Sunday, Diamonds batter and England World Cup winner Lauren Winfield says she is proud to share the campaign's message.

"Speaking as part of the LGBTQ+ community, I've always found cricket to be a really all-embracing and welcoming sport," said Winfield. "It really should be a sport for everyone, regardless of race, background, gender or sexuality.

Lauren Winfield was part of the England team that won the Women's World Cup in 2017

"It's great to see the ECB and cricket in a wider sense continue to support Rainbow Laces - and to have marched at Pride in London for the last two years. It shows great inclusivity and value to younger fans that cricket is a game for all."

All those across the game - whether LGBT themselves, or allies - are being invited to take part in the activation. Rainbow Laces have been sent to all 24 Blast and KSL teams, while rainbow stumps and flags have also been distributed.

Five of the weekend's fixtures will be televised live on Sky Sports, starting in the Blast with the Roses clash between Lancashire Lightning and Yorkshire Vikings at Emirates Old Trafford and ending with the Surrey Stars vs Southern Vipers KSL match at the Kia Oval on Monday.

Lancashire vs Yorks Live on

Contact us at Sky Sports if you'd like to share a story to help raise awareness around LGBT inclusion in sport.