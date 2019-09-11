Somerset boost County Championship title bid but fellow hopefuls Essex stumble

Roelof van der Merwe helped put Somerset on top against Yorkshire

Somerset enjoyed an excellent day with bat and ball to take command of their Specsavers County Championship Division One match against Yorkshire at Taunton.

The visitors collapsed from 86-3 to 103 all out before lunch, a first-innings deficit of 96, with spinner Roelof van der Merwe taking three quick wickets. Somerset vs Yorkshire scorecard

Title hopefuls Somerset closed on 269-5 at the end of day two to lead by 365. Captain Tom Abell scored 62, while James Hildreth (58) and Tom Banton (43) provided fine support before bad light ended play early.

Essex's title challenge hit a buffer at Edgbaston following a marathon maiden century by Warwickshire batsman Matt Lamb. Warwickshire vs Essex scorecard

The 23-year-old was at the crease for seven hours as he crafted a knock of 173 to help his side reach 517 and take the Bears a long way towards securing the draw which would move them to the brink of safety from relegation.

Essex, who reached 31-1 in reply by the close, will need to produce something remarkable over the remaining two days to get the victory they need to keep pace with Somerset.

All-rounder Darren Stevens finished with 5-39 as Kent bowled out Nottinghamshire for 124 to leave them on the verge of relegation. Nottinghamshire vs Kent scorecard

Stevens followed up his 88 with the bat by taking his 500th first-class wicket on the way to helping establish a first-innings lead of 180 at Trent Bridge.

Sam Billings then hit 100 off 106 balls, with Zak Crawley adding a rapid 82, as Kent finished day two on 236-8 and with a lead of 416 runs.

Hampshire captain James Vince hit 91 off just 59 balls, including 18 fours, in the second innings to put his side in control against Surrey. Hampshire vs Surrey scorecard

The 28-year-old put on 129 for the fourth wicket with Sam Northeast (73) in just 16.3 overs as Hampshire built a lead of 283, finishing the second day on 296-6.

In Division Two, Lancashire all-rounder Josh Bohannon hit a maiden century to help his side to a first-innings lead over Derbyshire at Old Trafford. Lancashire vs Derbyshire scorecard

After a lost morning because of rain, the Division Two leaders moved on from their overnight score of 20-1 to reach 269-2 - a lead of 25. Bohannon went on to finish on 150, with Keaton Jennings the only wicket to fall during the second day.

Sussex built up a lead of 113 against second-placed Gloucestershire on the second day of their match at Bristol. Gloucestershire vs Sussex scorecard

Sussex started the day on 73-0 and openers Phil Salt (64) and Luke Wells (42) extended their stand to 100 before they began to lose wickets regularly, with David Payne taking 3-58. However, Sussex did manage to bring up a third batting bonus point and closed the day on 313-7.

Glamorgan's promotion hopes suffered a blow, with Worcestershire firmly in control at Blackfinch New Road. Worcestershire vs Glamorgan scorecard

The hosts are well placed on 153-2 in their second innings as Hamish Rutherford (52) and Daryl Mitchell (52 not out) helped open a lead of 165 runs after Glamorgan struggled to 193 all out.

Middlesex need another 175 runs to beat Durham after a day of wickets tumbling at Lord's. Middlesex vs Durham scorecard

The hosts started the day on 87-7 in their first innings and added another 54 before they were all out for 143. Durham then posted 191 with the bat to lead by 195 runs. Middlesex managed to survive the remaining handful of overs to close on 21-0 as play was suspended for bad light.

Three late wickets ensured Leicestershire remained in the game after a century from Rob Keogh had threatened to put Northamptonshire firmly in control at Grace Road. Leicestershire vs Northamptonshire scorecard

Adam Rossington, Luke Procter and then Keogh (132) all fell in the final hour as Northamptonshire, having been 304-4, closed on 325-7, a lead of just 17 with three wickets in hand.