Northamptonshire rip through Gloucestershire to boost County Championship promotion hopes

Ben Sanderson's brace helped Northamptonshire shred Gloucestershire's top order

Northamptonshire's prospects of playing in Specsavers County Championship Division One next season were greatly enhanced following a productive first day against promotion rivals Gloucestershire at Bristol.

Steady afternoon rain caused 66.4 overs to be lost, yet there was still time for second-placed Northamptonshire - who need four points to secure promotion - to reduce their hosts to 80-6. Gloucs vs Northants scorecard

A draw will, in all likelihood, be enough to see both sides promoted ahead of Glamorgan, who must achieve a convincing win at Durham if they are to supplant either in the top three.

Ben Sanderson took 2-19 to advance his personal tally for the season to 60 wickets, while Ben Charlesworth did his best to keep Gloucestershire's first innings afloat, with a defiant 35 not out.

Glamorgan reduced Durham to 197-6 at Emirates Riverside, with BJ Watling scoring an unbeaten 83 for the hosts after they had slipped to 33-2 early on. Durham vs Glamorgan scorecard

Watling was composed throughout the day as he made his half-century in 90 deliveries, with Alex Lees offering support with 45 - Michael Hogan claimed 4-31 for Glamorgan before bad light brought play to a close.

Lancashire spinner Matt Parkinson took two wickets on the day of his England call-up

At Grace Road, Richard Gleeson picked up 6-43 as Lancashire bowled Leicestershire out for just 155.

There were also two wickets for leg-spinner Matt Parkinson, including that of his twin brother Callum, to mark his call-up to England's squads for the Test and T20 series in New Zealand. Leics vs Lancashire scorecard

Lancashire, confirmed as Division Two champions last week, closed on 2-1, Keaton Jennings bowled for a golden duck by Foxes seamer Chris Wright.

Sam Robson and Dawid Malan hit half-centuries as Middlesex built a solid platform on a truncated first day against Derbyshire at Lord's. Middlesex vs Derbys scorecard

Dawid Malan is closing in on 1,000 runs for the County Championship season

Robson batted fluently for his 93 from 163 balls, sharing a 90-run, third-wicket partnership with Malan, who remained undefeated on 51 when bad weather brought proceedings to a premature close with his side on 176-3.

Malan, who has been named in England's T20 squad for their tour of New Zealand, still requires another 16 to pass the landmark of 1,000 County Championship runs for the season.

Finally, half-centuries for Stiaan Van Zyl and Delray Rawlins helped Sussex recover to 150-5 against Worcestershire at Hove. Sussex vs Worcs scorecard

Sussex had been 32-3 following an uncontested toss with openers Luke Wells and Tom Haines both dismissed for ducks, but Van Zyl (56) and Rawlins (58) led the recovery before both departed in an afternoon session cut short by bad light.