Essex on top against Somerset in County Championship title decider before rain arrives

Simon Harmer took two wickets in three balls for Essex at Taunton

Sam Cook and Simon Harmer struck double blows for Essex before rain washed out play with only 27.5 overs bowled on the opening day of the Specsavers County Championship title decider against Somerset at Taunton.

Somerset vs Essex scorecard

The home side, needing to win to overtake their opponents and claim the pennant for the first time, had progressed to 75-4 after winning the toss on a worn pitch, James Hildreth making 32 and skipper Tom Abell 24 not out.

Seamer Cook had figures of 2-5 from 8.5 overs, reward for two probing spells from the Somerset Pavilion End, while off-spinner Harmer bowled 10 overs from the River End, turning the ball from the start and taking 2-24.

Scott Borthwick's second hundred of the Specsavers County Championship season took Surrey to 246-2 against Nottinghamshire on a weather-shortened day at the Kia Oval. Surrey vs Notts scorecard

Borthwick was unbeaten on 109 and Ollie Pope hit 78 not out as the pair had put on an unbroken third-wicket partnership of 176 when play was abandoned at 4.45pm because of rain, after the players had twice earlier left the field for bad light.

Scott Borthwick was unbeaten on 109 when rain stopped play at The Oval

Nottinghamshire, bottom of Division One and without a championship win this season, had just two successes to celebrate - both in the 17th over from medium-pacer Paul Coughlin.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore celebrated his 100th first-class innings with his ninth century as Yorkshire dominated Warwickshire on a truncated opening day at Edgbaston. Warks vs Yorks scorecard

In two sessions before rain wiped out play after tea, Kohler-Cadmore struck an unbeaten 165 out of his side's excellent foundation of 261-2.

He added 184 for the second wicket with debutant Tom Loten, a 20-year-old from York, who showed an excellent temperament in making 58 from 155 balls.

Somerset vs Essex Live on

Hampshire's chances of finishing third in Division One improved greatly after they bossed the first day against Kent at Canterbury. Kent vs Hants scorecard

When bad light stopped play at 5pm, Hampshire had reached 80-3 after 21 overs having already dismissed the hosts - their closest rivals to collect the £88,000 cheque for finishing third - for 147 inside 44 overs.

Darren Stevens, the evergreen Kent all-rounder, picked up two of the wickets to fall while Harry Podmore had Ian Holland caught in the cordon without scoring, but when bad light intervened the visitors had reduced the first-innings deficit to 67 runs.

Watch day two of the County Championship title decider between Somerset and Essex from 10.25am on Sky Sports Cricket.