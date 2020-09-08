Former England batsman Ian Bell misses out on farewell hundred for Warwickshire against Glamorgan

Former England batsman Ian Bell narrowly missed out on a century in his final innings before retiring from first-class cricket.

The 38-year-old - who was the last member of England's 2005 Ashes-winning team still playing red-ball cricket - scored 90 in Warwickshire's Bob Willis Trophy match against Glamorgan at Cardiff.

Bell shared a partnership of 143 with Sam Hain before he was fourth man out, playing on to Glamorgan seamer Timm van der Gugten.

Bell says he plans to go into coaching following his retirement from cricket but for now, he is looking forward to some time off

During an international career that spanned 11 years, the right-hander featured in 118 Tests and amassed 7,727 runs, including 22 centuries - a number bettered only by Sir Alastair Cook and Kevin Pietersen.

He made 161 ODI appearances and played in eight T20 internationals, as well as helping Warwickshire to win six domestic trophies, including two County Championship titles.

Bell confirmed recently that he would retire at the end of the season and may still feature for Birmingham Bears in their remaining Vitality Blast fixtures.