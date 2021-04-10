Snow stops play in County Championship clash at Headingley between Yorkshire and Glamorgan

Joe Root (left) has been outscored by brother Billy (right) in Yorkshire's County Championship clash with Glamorgan

The cricketing summer is well underway - with snow stopping play at Emerald Headingley!

Yorkshire and Glamorgan were unable to play after lunch on day three of their LV= Insurance County Championship game due to 90 minutes of steady snow which had blanketed the outfield, with the umpires abandoning play for the day at 3.30pm.

Glamorgan were the more frustrated of the two sides, having extended their lead over the home team to 298 runs in the 32 overs possible thanks to Billy Root (77no) and captain Chris Cooke (57no).

Well, we have quite the scene here at Emerald Headingley. Think the afternoon session may be delayed just a touch. #OneRose pic.twitter.com/jENe59ugdt — Yorkshire CCC (@YorkshireCCC) April 10, 2021

Root - playing against his brother, England Test captain Joe - and Cooke took their fifth-wicket stand to an unbroken 132 during a wicketless first session which ended with Glamorgan on 161-4.

Joe Root was dismissed for 16 on day two as Yorkshire were bowled out for 193 in reply to Glamorgan's first-innings 330, in which the Welsh side rallied from 132-7.

Yorkshire were without seam bowlers Ben Coad and Matthew Fisher on Saturday, with the duo nursing pectoral and abdominal problems respectively.

Yorkshire's Ben Coad will not bowl for the rest of the game against Glamorgan due to a pectoral injury

Coad and Fisher will not bowl again in the game and will be assessed early next week ahead of the fixture against Kent at Canterbury.

Coad's absence, in particular, is a huge blow for Yorkshire, with the 27-year-old having taken seven wickets against Glamorgan, including three in the visitors' second innings.

Former Yorkshire bowler Olly Hannon-Dalby's 5-29 from nine overs put Warwickshire into a strong position against Derbyshire on a heavily rain-affected day at Edgbaston. SCORECARD

Derbyshire are 71-5 in their second innings, leading the Bears by just 39, after Hannon-Dalby snared each of the wickets, including three in the third over of the innings as he dismissed Luis Reece, Anuj Dal and Leus de Plooy.

Bad light and rain wiped out the final 62 overs of a day on which Warwickshire were bowled out for 221 - Matt Lamb top-scoring with 54 - after they had resumed in the morning on 162-5.

Poor weather also intervened at Emirates Old Trafford with only 42.3 overs of play possible in the game between Lancashire and Sussex. SCORECARD

After a delayed start, Lancashire added 68 runs to their overnight 339-5 to be bowled out for 407 and carve out a first-innings lead of 106, thanks chiefly to skipper Dane Vilas' 189 - Sussex seamer Sean Hunt ending with 3-47 on his first-class debut.

A lead of 1⃣0⃣6⃣



Over to the bowlers 👊



🌹 #RedRoseTogether pic.twitter.com/mWgoJnlxd3 — Lancashire Cricket (@lancscricket) April 10, 2021

Sussex openers Aaron Thomason (23no) and Tom Haines (14no) batted 21.5 overs to take their team to 38-0 and reduce their deficit to 68 before the inclement weather returned and forced an early finish.

Somerset skipper Tom Abell's unbeaten 62 maintained his side's hopes of victory over Middlesex after they reached 112-3 in pursuit of 285 at Lord's before the weather intervened. SCORECARD

Abell is alongside George Bartlett (2no) with Tom Lammonby (0),Tom Banton (37) and James Hildreth (11) dismissed for Somerset, who require 173 more runs to win on day four.

Josh Davey, Jack Leach and Craig Overton earlier ended with three wickets apiece as Middlesex - for whom Stevie Eskinazi (53) hit his first fifty in red-ball cricket for two years - were bowled out for 143 in their second innings, the final six wickets falling for 16 runs.