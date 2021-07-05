County Championship: Dom Bess takes career-best seven-for as Yorkshire edge ahead of Northants

Dom Bess took seven wickets for Yorkshire (Getty)

Dom Bess handed the England selectors a timely reminder with a career-best seven-wicket haul to give Yorkshire the edge on day two of their key LV= County Championship clash against Northamptonshire.

England vs Pakistan Live on

The off-spinner, who will be targeting a Test recall when England play India next month, finished with 7-43 to restrict the home side to 170 in their first innings.

That left Yorkshire with a minimal first-innings deficit of 12, while PCA Player of the Month Harry Brook's unbeaten 76, his highest red-ball score of the campaign, then steered them to 159-6 at stumps and an overall lead of 147.

Despite Simon Kerrigan's 4-31, Northants look set for a difficult run chase on a turning wicket as they bid for the victory that would maintain their hopes of a top-two finish in Group Three.

Resuming the day on 61-2, Northamptonshire initially made good progress in the morning, with Ricardo Vasconcelos batting confidently for his knock of 55, before Bess triggered a middle-order collapse.

Elsewhere in Group Three...

James Anderson reached another milestone in his remarkable career as he took his 1,000th first-class wicket during Lancashire's match against Kent at Emirates Old Trafford.

0:40 James Anderson has celebrated taking his 1,000th wicket in first-class cricket during Lancashire's County Championship match against Kent James Anderson has celebrated taking his 1,000th wicket in first-class cricket during Lancashire's County Championship match against Kent

The England star, who turns 39 at the end of the month, is already the most prolific fast bowler in the history of Test cricket, with 617 wickets to his name, and he reached his latest landmark during an incredible new-ball spell for his home county when he had Heino Kuhn caught behind by Dane Vilas.

The wicket was taken from the end bearing his name and completed a 51st first-class five-wicket haul - wickets 1,001 and 1,002 followed soon after as Anderson claimed career-best figures of 7-19 as Kent were bowled out for 74.

In reply, Lancashire reached 108-5, with a lead of 34, by the close of play on day two. Alex Davies made 47 before falling to Matt Quinn, who claimed 2-14.

In Hove, sixteen-year-old Dan Ibrahim scored his second Championship fifty as Sussex fought back on day two against Glamorgan.

Back-to-back fifties for Dan Ibrahim! 💫



After his half-century against Yorkshire, the 16-year-old reached fifty off 121 balls with four fours vs. Glamorgan today! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/1F6qOE2UDh — Sussex Cricket (@SussexCCC) July 5, 2021

The teenager followed up his 55 on debut against Yorkshire last month with a composed 58 - the only half-century in the match so far - as Sussex recovered from 96-6 on day one to post 226 in their first innings.

Their understrength attack then chipped away at Glamorgan, who were 205-9 when play was halted by rain. Four bowlers took two wickets including leg-spinner Will Beer (2-29), whose scalps were his first in the County Championship since September 2019.

Group Two

A magnificent 174 not out from Colin de Grandhomme put Hampshire in full control of their clash against Surrey at The Ageas Bowl.

Take a bow, Colin de Grandhomme! 🤩💯



It's taken the @BLACKCAPS star just 54 balls to record his second fifty, as he becomes just the eighth Hampshire batsman to score a century on debut! 🙌👏



341-7 (99 overs)



📺 https://t.co/cNkJ7vdkkn or on the free Hampshire Cricket App 📲 pic.twitter.com/wyO3gfa8z3 — Hampshire Cricket (@hantscricket) July 5, 2021

The New Zealand all-rounder became only the eighth Hampshire player to score a first-class century on debut as Surrey's under-manned attack, still missing injured Kiwi quick Kyle Jamieson, were put to the sword by an inspired lower order who added 259 for the last three wickets to score 488, having started the day on 229-7.

Surrey were 42-4 by stumps after a fine spell of bowling from Keith Barker (3-15). Former South Africa batsman Hashim Amla - a double centurion when the sides last met in May at The Kia Oval - was unbeaten on 24 and Will Jacks one not out before rain and bad light stopped play.

At Taunton, Josh Davey's career-best 75 not out helped Somerset dominate the second day of their match with Leicestershire.

The Group Two leaders began by extending their first innings score from a precarious 242-7 to 461-9 declared, Davey sharing century stands with Roelof van der Merwe (76) and Marchant de Lange (75).

Then Somerset's seamers got to work, reducing Leicestershire to 60-3 in reply before they closed a final session curtailed by rain on 95-3, with skipper Colin Ackermann unbeaten on 21.

Elsewhere, Miles Hammond's 75 helped Gloucestershire's progress on the opening day of the Cheltenham Festival but the home side collapsed after tea to be bowled out for 248 against Middlesex.

Hammond struck nine fours and two sixes in passing fifty for the third game running and helped his side into a strong position at 153-2 before the home side collapsed

Group One

An accomplished century from Rob Yates led Warwickshire's resistance against an impressive Durham seam attack on the second day of their match at Edgbaston.

Academy product Yates scored 102, but Durham ended the day in the ascendancy, bowling the Group A leaders out for 237.

Yates added 56 with Pieter Malan (31) and 74 with Sam Hain (30) as the Bears reached a solid 221-4, but Durham's bowlers stuck to their task to take the last six wickets for 16 runs in 52 balls.

Ben Stokes took 3-55, his first championship wickets since July 2018, and Ben Raine 3-51. In reply, Durham were 20- after seven overs.

At Trent Bridge, Nottinghamshire will take a lead of 107 runs into day three against Derbyshire at Trent Bridge as they closed day two on 256-7 in their first innings.

Haseeb Hameed made 57 and Ben Duckett is unbeaten on 69, although Derbyshire's pace-bowling all-rounder Fynn Hudson-Prentice checked Nottinghamshire's progress with 4-50.

Earlier, having been 91-5 overnight, Derbyshire subsided to 149 all out in the morning session, with Luke Fletcher taking 3-36.