James Anderson reaches 1,000 first-class wickets with five-wicket haul for Lancashire against Kent

James Anderson has reached another milestone in his remarkable career as he took his 1,000th first-class wicket during Lancashire's LV= County Championship match against Kent at Emirates Old Trafford.

The England star, who turns 39 at the end of the month, is already the most prolific fast bowler in the history of Test cricket, with 617 wickets to his name, and reached his latest landmark during an incredible new-ball spell for his home county when he had Heino Kuhn caught behind by Dane Vilas with one of his classic outswingers.

The wicket was taken from the end bearing his name and completed his 51st first-class five-wicket haul - wickets 1,001 and 1,002 followed soon after as Anderson claimed career-best figures of 7-19 after 10 overs of magnificent swing bowling as Kent were bowled out for 74.

Anderson becomes just the 14th player to reach 1,000 first-class wickets this century and just the fifth seamer after Andy Caddick (in 2005), Martin Bicknell (in 2004), Devon Malcolm (in 2002) and Wasim Akram (in 2001).

Having made his first-class debut for Lancashire in 2002, Anderson becomes the first man to achieve the feat having begun his career since the turn of the century and the 216th overall.

Although he now has 385 first-class wickets for the Red Rose, the majority of Anderson's scalps have come in international cricket and another three Test wickets will take him past Anil Kumble and into third of the all-time list, with only Muttiah Muralitharan (800) and Shane Warne (708) above him.