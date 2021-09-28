Bob Willis Trophy final: Lancashire bowled out for 78 as Warwickshire boss day one at Lord's

Craig Miles took 5-28 as Warwickshire bowled out Lancashire for 78 at Lord's

Warwickshire took a huge step towards winning the Bob Willis Trophy as they bowled Lancashire out for 78 on day one of the Lord’s final.

Seamer Craig Miles took 5-28 as Lancashire were skittled inside 28 overs, slumping to 12-6 in the first hour before Luke Wood (46no) led a recovery of sorts either side of lunch only to be left stranded.

Lancashire would have hoped to make early inroads of their own given the overcast conditions and while the pitch was perhaps not quite as bowler-friendly as it had been at the start of the day, the Red Rose bowlers were not able to replicate the accuracy and consistency of their Warwickshire counterparts as Rob Yates (69no) and Dom Sibley (49no) put on an unbroken 120 for the first Bears wicket.

The umpires took the players off for bad light just after 5pm and when the rain which has disrupted play throughout the day returned shortly afterwards, stumps was called with the newly-crown County Champions leading by 42 runs.

Bowling first on a late September morning at Lord's was the obvious choice for Warwickshire captain Will Rhodes but even he could not have predicted how good a call it would prove to be.

Liam Norwell (2-9) got the ball rolling with the wicket of George Balderson, caught at first slip after trying to withdraw his bat a fraction too late, in the third over and by the time the seamer claimed his second wicket at the end of the ninth over, Lancashire were 12-6.

In between those Norwell strikes, Miles had claimed four wickets: Edgbaston-bound Lancashire opener Alex Davies superbly caught and bowled after edging onto his pad, Luke Wells (0) bowled and Dane Vilas (0) plumb lbw to an in-swinger yorker in the same over before Steven Croft (0) was pinned in front in the eighth.

Wood came in to join Josh Bohannon and the pair were able to provide some respite for the County Championship runners up with a 35-run stand before the latter pulled a short ball from Warwickshire debutant Manraj Johal to midwicket shortly before the first rain delay of the day.

Johal struck again when play resumed, Tom Bailey lbw for a duck to leave Lancashire 57-8 at lunch.

The restart was delayed by another downpour but Johal had his third wicket in the first over back, Jack Blatherwick edged to second slip.

Matt Parkinson came in at No 11 and got off the mark first ball with a glorious cover drive but, after a Wood had added a few more quick runs, the leg-spinner was the last man out, nicking behind to give Miles his fifth.

Luke Wood was left stranded on 46no after helping Lancashire avoid their lowest first-class total

With conditions still in favour of the bowlers, Yates and Sibley came out with a positive approach, not wanting to just sit in and wait for a ball with their name on, and were helped by some loose Lancashire bowling.

The runs came quickly and they were one run shy of a half-century opening stand when another shower hit the home of cricket and brought about an early tea.

The pattern continued upon the resumption and it was not until Wood's introduction, with Warwickshire a matter of runs from parity, that Lancashire created the first real chance of the innings.

In fact, the left-arm seamer could have struck twice in his first three balls. The first to Yates rose sharply, took the outside edge and flew to second, only for it to burst through Jones' hands.

Rob Yates was unbeaten on 69 at stumps having shared an unbroken 120-run stand with Dom Sibley

Two balls later he angled one across Sibley, who was tempted into the drive, got an edge and this time it was wicketkeeper Davies who shelled the catch as he went one-handed to his right to leave Wood incredulous.

Lancashire's frustration only increased when Bailey had a very good lbw shout against Yates turned down the over before the opener reached his half-century from 73 balls.

Yates had largely looked solid and had 13 boundaries to his name by the time the gloom forced the players from the field and will have his eyes on a fifth hundred of the season on day two, while Sibley will resume one short of his fifty as Warwickshire try to further strength their most commanding position in the match.

