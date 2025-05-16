County Championship: Yorkshire's Jonny Bairstow hit a rapid 89 as Nottinghamshire's Haseeb Hameed hits double ton

Yorkshire's Jonny Bairstow hit a rapid 89, but Surrey remain on top at The Kia Oval after day one of the Rothesay County Championship Division One.

Bairstow's 89 came off just 114 balls whilst Adam Lyth (55) contributed with a half-century, but Surrey's all-rounder Jordan Clark (3-31) took a three-for with Yorkshire 255 all out.

Burns (27no) and Sibley (10no) made a strong start to their reply with Surrey closing on 49-0, trailing by 209 runs at stumps on home turf.

Haseeb Hameed hit a brilliant unbeaten 206 as Division One leaders Nottinghamshire reached 407 against Durham at Chester-le-Street.

The Nottinghamshire captain faced 241 balls and hit 30 fours and three sixes in a brilliant display before running out of partners, with Durham on 2-0 after facing one over before the close.

Image: Nottinghamshire's Haseeb Hameed notched an unbeaten double ton against Durham

Archie Vaughan (70no) added resistance to Somerset's lower order, shifting the momentum in their favour as they closed on 317-6 against Sussex at Taunton.

The hosts were 187-5 when Tom Banton (6) fell in the 61st over, but Vaughan teamed up with Craig Overton (22no) to steady proceedings.

James Fuller hit 52 off as many balls in an unbeaten innings as Hampshire totalled 300 against Warwickshire at Edgbaston.

After the hosts lost openers Rob Yates (6) and Alex Davies (16) to reach the close on 27-2, the first day appeared to belong to the visitors.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Matthew Waite (73) top-scored as bottom club Worcestershire reached 354-9 at home to Essex, for whom Shane Snater (3-75) and Matt Critchley (2-13) took five wickets between them.

In Division Two, Ian Holland (5-35) gave leaders Leicestershire the edge at the end of the first day at Lord's with his five-for as Middlesex were bowled out for 232.

Rishi Patel (6) fell to the final ball of the day as he was trapped leg-before by pace bowler Ryan Higgins (1-1) to leave the visitors on 22-1.

Luke Wells' 141 helped Lancashire have a strong opening day against Derbyshire as they reached 250-5 at stumps at Emirates Old Trafford.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Ben Aitchison (3-51) led the resistance for the visitors, but the hosts will likely look forward to the return of James Anderson's first involvement in the match on Saturday.

Kent were indebted to Grant Stewart (173no) and Chris Benjamin (82no) as they recovered from a poor start to reach stumps on 386-6 against Gloucestershire at Bristol.

Ajeet Singh Dale (4-97) ended with a four-wicket haul after helping reduce the visitors to 64-4, but Stewart and Benjamin's unbroken stand of 249 turned things around.

Asitha Fernando (3-28) and Andy Gorvin (3-36) took three apiece as Northamptonshire slumped from 104-1 to 185 all out in Cardiff. The opening day's action ended with Glamorgan reaching 82-3 in reply.